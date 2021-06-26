Let's Play Antakshari: Top 6 Josh Community Rappers Participating In India's Biggest Digital Music Challenge

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, one of the fastest growing apps among content creators, announced India's biggest digital musical challenge titled 'Let's Play Antakshari' that began on June 21 on World Music Day. This seven-day music game is a perfect opportunity for Josh users to unleash the singer in them, with the help of top Indian artists like Shaan, Mika Singh, Ankit Tiwari, Neeti Mohan, Neha Bhasin, Salim-Sulaiman and Sukhbir. To add to the excitement, Josh has roped in popular singer, TV presenter and comedienne Sugandha Mishra to host this fun-filled event, in which she is seen interacting and playing Antakshari with the celebrities.

Some of the most popular rappers from the creator community of Josh have participated in the 'Let's Play Antakshari' challenge. We bring you a list of our top 6 Josh influencers who have sashayed their way into our hearts with their creative music videos on Josh. Take a look at these viral sensations!

WATCH: Sugandha Mishra On Josh App's Musical Challenge Let's Play Antakshari (Exclusive Interview)

1. Senthamizh Poetu

Senthamizh, who hails from Tamil Nadu, started his rapping career at 15. Known for his rap songs based on social oppression and justice with hard-hitting lyrics, this young talent is the president of the College Rappers Association. After three years of rigorous hard work, Poetu got a platform with the Josh Artist Republic as a south Indian pioneer.

Josh video link- https://share.myjosh.in/video/793258da-c5b7-4cb1-927d-1095216ae137

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/f35867a2-91cf-4c6f-9480-e4220e16421f

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/senthamizh_poetu/

2. Rapper SRV

A Masters degree (M Tech) holder turned rapper, Sourav Suman aka Rapper SRV started his journey with writing in 2014 and made his transition to commercials in 2016. His USP lies in penning songs in which he highlights the heritage, culture and specialities of a city through rap. So far, he has covered all the major cities of UP and Bihar like Patna, Ranchi, Munger, Saharanpur and Wasseypur in his rap songs. SRV's aim is to complete 100 songs on cities as a world record!

Josh video link- https://share.myjosh.in/video/61444a65-e3b2-4b05-9046-10994f8347ba

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ee7f8bd7-6bf4-47b4-86ec-92dc3d2ef16a

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/iamrappersrv/

3. Sidhesh Hip-Hop

Hailing from the Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu, Sidhesh Hip-Hop began his rapping career at the age of 12 and has performed in over 70+ stage shows. He is someone who believes in using every opportunity that knocks on his door. Sidhesh is a recipient of multiple awards, including the all-India rap event Panache Hunt Season 1, in which he bagged the second position and featured in the Top 10 rappers list in Panache Hunt Season 2. He also won the Echoes 2019 Anna University - Talent of Techfest title and was crowned as the Youth Icon of Tamil Nadu in 2018.

Josh video link- https://share.myjosh.in/video/b8d4754a-f729-4224-bdef-c6e224e8a0e2

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/93d0e887-f323-463e-b9c3-8c5d707d6662

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/sid_the_dream_catcher/

4. Rapboy Apurv

Young, dynamic and creative, Rapboy Apurv is the pioneer of Katihar hip-hop. He started rapping six years ago and can make you fall in love with his words. Apurv says his culture is his love and aims to spread hip-hop through his songs. He says he will stand by his people till his last breath. Recently, he created the Blue Ribbon rap song and the Antakshari rap for the respective campaigns of Josh app.

Josh video link- https://share.myjosh.in/content/1cd0d163-d4dc-496a-8f43-dc2cad216524

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/82739bbe-4956-4b49-a0cd-c43a0c06ebd1

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/rappboy_apurv/

5. Vejeeta

Vejeeta is a budding rapper from Karnal, Haryana. After being a part of Josh CreatorThon in Maldives, this independent artist got a chance to collaborate with popular rapper-singer Badshah. His song has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube. Vejeeta has many upcoming song releases with Josh.

Josh video link- https://share.myjosh.in/video/27099001-55b2-4a8e-8fef-dc9d38f02317

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/8e1a94ef-4d7e-4b9a-addb-10d334d52c58

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/vejeeta_music/

Exclusive Interview: Let's Play Antakshari Challenge By Josh App Is A Great Initiative - Mamta Sharma



6. Flying Machine

Popularly known as Flying Machine, Arif Chaudhary is one of India's most popular B-Boying artists, who rose to fame after winning the prestigious international Red Bull BC One B-Boy competition for two consecutive years. Besides B-Boying, this bundle of talent also loves to rap and has composed music and featured in several music videos. Arif, who loves to hold dance workshops across the country, aims at taking B-Boying to a larger audience.

Josh video link- https://share.myjosh.in/video/e30cae3f-2636-42ed-b002-42d25556bdbb

Josh profile- https://share.myjosh.in/profile/e5ac52ff-a3c4-4feb-94e0-001facd688d2

Instagram profile- https://www.instagram.com/flyingmachine_official/

Just like these popular influencers, you too can give a new twist to India's all-time favourite musical game of Antakshari and win exciting cash prizes and gratification. So, what are you waiting for, folks? Participate in 'Let's Play Antakshari' right away by logging in to Josh app.