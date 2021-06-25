Let's Play Antakshari Challenge By Josh App Is A Great Initiative, Says Mamta Sharma [Exclusive Interview]
Josh App is celebrating World Music Day from June 21-27, 2021 with a challenge titled Let's Play Antakshari. This challenge includes artists from the industry play India's most popular game - Antakshari - with Josh app users. One such artist collaborating on this challenge is the Munni Badnaam Hui girl Mamta Sharma. The singer, who won accolades for her epic song from the Salman Khan film Dabangg, had a fun chat with Sarthak Chaudhary of Filmibeat where she discussed about various pros and cons of the music industry, challenges faced by music artists with the changing trends, and her nostalgia trip on playing the Let's Play Antakshari challenge on Josh app. Excerpts from the exclusive interview with Mamta Sharma.
How are you dealing with the new normal?
A lot of things have changed recently. There are a lot of restrictions and everyone is trying to adapt to the new normal. There are times when you have to step out. You can't avoid it. There are shoots as well and it is a bit stress-full at some levels. Also, there are a lot of covid tests, that is also problematic. But all of these are covid protocols and I am following them sincerely. I urge people to follow them as well. Please wear your masks properly. It's very difficult for us as we wear them after applying make up, so it can't be this tough for anyone. If we can still wear it despite the make up, then regular people should definitely follow the rules for wearing masks.
You belong to the music industry, which is so diverse as an art form. There are singers, producers, arrangers and a lot more. You have produced such energetic and powerful songs. What do you feel about them. Is there any particular song or memory etched to your heart that you feel if this wasn't there, my career would have been so different?
So, when there's a Bollywood production, then we aren't required for the production part. We can't interfere with the making. We are given a full finalised draft - there are the lyrics, this is the comp and we just have to render our voice to that. We are even told what expressions or moods are required for a particular song. It's pretty smooth. But we don't contribute towards the making of the song. Yes we are a huge an important part while we are recording it.
There is this song of mine - Aa Re Pritam Pyaare. That song is really close to my heart. Wajid Bhai, called me at 1 in the night for that song. So he called and asked about my well being and then just shot at me that there's this song and come over, we have to dub it. There is a rough draft, some lyrics and a tune. I had a gig at Kolkata the very next day and had a flight at 8 in the morning. I told him about the same and requested if I could come over and record the song in the night itself? But at that time the song only had some basic chords and there was a single beat. But I still pleaded to dub it the same way. I reached the studio at around 3 or 4 early morning and when I dubbed the song everyone - the recordist, Sameer Sir, Sajid - Wajid Bhai, all of them were stunned. They told me how 'Rapchik and Rowdy' the song turned out to be. And I thought this dub was just a rough version for just providing an idea to the song and we will dub the final version later. But the same dubbing has been used for that song. I never dubbed it again. They never needed a better version.
I still ponder, how did I have so much energy at five in the morning. I seriously have no idea how 'coz I am not a morning person. I just can't wake up early. So that vibrant energy I had during the dubbing, I still can't put up the same amount of energy to that songs when I am performing it on stage. This was just by God's grace and Sajid - Wajid bhai's guidance. They told me that you just imagine you are performing on stage and then I followed that cue and sang I was live on stage. That's why this one song is really close to my heart. As I thought this is just a rough recording but it became the final cut.
You just slayed it like a pro in an hour then!
Yeah, really. This was such a task and we finished it in half an hour or so.
We often hear that commercial songs have a heavy budget but when we talk about independent music, there are financial constraints. We have a lot of math on figures, we think if it is all right to spend so much money on a particular song. There are a lot of equations playing in our heads. What do you enjoy more - the commercial work or the independent struggles?
I love both of them equally. You have got to understand this - what happens with commercial or Bollywood songs is, it has an elaborate thought process, which is huge. The same goes with independent music. It also has a thought process and you cannot limit the thoughts and ideas - they are as elaborate as the commercial ones. But you have to refrain because of the financial constraints and eventually it turns out to be a rich and poor song. But the thought process behind both the songs is the same. Everyone thinks big.
Imagine if you are preparing a pudding, then it depends on you if you use dry fruits or otherwise. But the basic ingredients need to be the same. It will have flour and sugar. That's the basic need. (Jokes) I am a foodie, so you have to deal with a lot of food references. Bollywood has all the rich ingredients, so it serves a rich delicacy. Independent music has its own limitations in terms of resources, so they plate their dish in a little different way. A pudding can serve your taste buds in both ways, it's just a matter of choice on how you cater it.
If independent music has a budget of one rupee, then they invest all of it to garnish their content. I am such a person. I invest my heart and soul in my songs. The independent songs I do, they have their own charm. And Bollywood has its own glamour because it involves stars. You can turn into a sensation overnight, as your songs reach a wider audience. All of this is just like a dream and dreams of such people reach the big screen. They actually come true. Independent music allows you to dream as well but it has its limitations. But personally, I love both.
As you mentioned, there are a lot of restrictions and constraints. You can't pull off everything. But are there times when a music label or a director is responsible for the constraints as well. Suppose, if a director tells you to deliver your voice in a certain way and doesn't allow experiments. Does it add to the problem? Does it affect you as a singer?
It happens much often because of the process. A director has already imagined his film a certain way and he has this elaborate thought process and he has created his world and there is a creative vision behind that song as well. The way it will be shot and the emotion or mood he needs to fulfill that visual - he has already framed it in his mind.
So, when a singer attempts the song, the director already has a brief, the kind of voice he needs. Independent music is entirely different in this scenario. We don't have visuals beforehand. There is simply a song, you record it and when it is complete, you think of producing it visually in a certain way, which could appeal to the audiences.
Hence, Bollywood has its limitations in the creative aspect because, no one else knows that film better than its director. He has reiterated that thought probably a thousand times in his head. So, there a singer has only one job - understand what the composer needs, what the director needs and what the song needs. Blend the three and record or shoot. And this will definetely penetrate the hearts in the best way possible.
Yeah, then you can deliver it in an hour (referring to her hit song Aa Re Pritam Pyaare).
Yeah, exactly. That truly is an anecdote. It's very difficult to deliver such an enthusiastic and vibrant song in an hour.
Recently, you were a part of the Let's Play Antakshari challenge on the Josh app. Tell us more about it. How can one participate and what is the whole challenge about?
I fell in love with the concept of this initiative as a whole. Josh app is trying to understand the needs of the users. I played the Antakshari yesterday itself and let me confess, I played it after years! I don't even remember when was the last time I played Antakshari. I was excited like a child while playing it and felt like this ended so quickly! It should have continued for an hour or two.
Josh app has successfully retained the essence of Antakshari. And we as artists took a trip down the memory lane, witnessing nostalgic moments from our school and college days. The charm of Antakshari never fades away and you cannot limit it. Josh app helped everyone connect to their memories. And it was a moment of relief in these testing times, which should be appreciated.
People can participate in the Let's Play Antakshari Challenge, which started on June 21 and will continue until June 27, 2021. They can even lip synch to their favourite songs. I personally loved this part - if you can't sing, just act as if your are singing! That's such a cool concept. I really applaud the efforts taken by Josh app while keeping the spirits and Josh of the nation high!
In Antakshari, we have our personal favourite list of songs for each alphabet. When you are playing Antakshari, what are your go-to songs?
That totally depends on the alphabet. Like I am very scared of the Hindi letter 'Tha'. There are a limited number of songs with that alphabet. If it comes to you three times in a row, I bet you can't sing a song the fourth time. And the first song I remember is (sings beautifully) - Thande Thande Paani Se Nahana Chahiye, Gaana Aaye Ya Naa Aaye Gaana Chahiye. I so love this song! This is the first song I pounce at if someone throws a 'Tha' at me. I fail to go at any other song except for this one.
Such an evergreen classic, right?
True that. In the recent years whenever someone drops the letter 'Ma' at me I start crooning my song Munni Badnaam Hui. My Antakshari is incomplete without this song. I eagerly wait for a 'Ma' to start singing Munni. I love that song. It changed my life, my career. I just love it.
I'll
hit
a
every
interesting
one.
Did
you
ever
bumped
into
a
real
Munni
who
complained
about
this
song?
Not really. But I did go through some reports which said certain Munnis took an offence to the song and were furious that how could we paint their name in such a bad way. But my personal experience has been a rather sweet one. So I went to this wedding where I was performing Munni and there was a Dadi and a Nani, both named Munni. They were sport enough to perform with me on the stage while whole of their families were a part of that fun gig. That was a memorable one and I really feel that people should not take these songs seriously as they are fun intended. This song is such a hilarious song. Just like a stress buster. Like the folk songs are. It does not literally allege someone for anything. The basic idea is to have fun. Else the person who should be offended the most should be Kareena. You see the lyrics - Shilpa Sa Figure, Bebo Si Adaa. All sorts of meaningless things are included in this song. But still it's hilarious and such fun. You totally enjoy that song to the core.
I read a comment somewhere and this was really interesting. That 80's and 90's had such good music producers but now it is a lost art form. Do you believe in it as well that creators are catering content just to hog limelight and don't really work on the quality of the song. It's merely a viral race?
No,
I
wouldn't
agree
much.
90's
had
some
beautiful
songs
but
that
doesn't
mean
we
lack
the
quality
now.
Take
for
instance
Kalank's
Title
track
of
Ae
Dil
Ha
Mushkil
songs.
Even
Mithun
for
that
matter
(hums
Dil
Ka
Dariya).
I
believe
that
every
era
has
all
kinds
of
songs.
There
are
varied
interests
and
genres.
If
you
notice
there
is
a
vast
difference
in
style
and
patterns
of
songs
as
you
recede
from
90's
to
80's.
It's
just
that
the
form
of
music
might
have
changed,
genres
might
have
changed
but
quality
remains
intact.
These
days,
the
lyrics
are
more
easy
and
smooth
as
compared
to
the
old
times.
It's
more
day
to
day
lingo,
shayari
form
if
we
might
say.
There
are
couplets
and
people
connect
to
it
more.
Earlier,
songs
were
more
poetic.
You
couldn't
relate
them
to
their
daily
chores.
Today,
everyone
can
connect
to
the
lyrics
more,
they
are
easy
and
believable
and
thus
they
make
a
connect
with
the
audience
in
an
instant.
Song
in
the
90's
were
dreamy.
Fact
of
the
matter
is
people
who
are
creating
music
today
are
just
fans
of
the
era
gona
by.
They
are
Nadeem
-
Shravan
fans,
A
R
Rahman
fans,
Kalyan
Ji
-
Anand
Ji
fans,
Laxmikant
Ji
fans.
So
when
you
are
idolising
such
legends
while
creating
music
while
you
try
to
infuse
flavors
of
the
present
era,
it
would
differ
in
a
lot
of
ways.
If
you
draw
a
parallel
then
90's
also
had
the
same
pattern.
If
there
were
10
songs,
6
were
hit
and
4
were
a
dud.
The
same
happens
today
as
well.
And
this
is
merely
a
continuity
circle.
It
doesn't
end.
As
they
say
old
wine
tastes
better
or
Old
is
Gold.
The
value
or
worth
of
a
song
increases
as
time
passes
by.
Four
years
down
the
lane,
you
will
still
be
discussing
the
same
issue
only
saying
2021
songs
were
better
than
today's
art
work.
The pandemic has changed a lot in the working pattern as we see a surge of OTT platforms where possibilities for songs are rare or minimum. How do you feel about the challenges this would pose to upcoming artists?
This
is
really
heart
breaking
I
have
to
admit.
I
am
a
filmy
at
core
and
I
wait
for
songs
or
the
background
music
while
I
am
watching
a
film.
As
I
adore
songs.
When
films
start
to
tend
towards
a
realistic
approach
I
will
like
this
could
have
been
a
place
where
they
could
have
used
a
song
and
add
some
creative
visuals.
Earlier
a
film
album
used
to
have
8
songs,
then
it
came
down
to
6.
Gradually
four
then
two.
Now,
there
is
a
single
song
in
the
whole
album
which
is
just
used
to
promote
the
film.
This
new
trend
is
disheartening.
Especially
for
the
music
artists.
Where
will
we
showcase
our
talent
then?
Because
films
have
a
strong
impact
which
is
unbelievable.
I
won't
say
that
independent
artists
don't
get
their
share
of
recognition
but
it
is
a
long
journey
and
rather
not
a
smooth
one.
When
compared
to
Bollywood
an
independent
artist
has
to
struggle
a
lot
to
reach
out.
Bollywood
is
an
artist's
breakthrough.
So
when
songs
are
depleting
that
fast
from
films
it
would
be
a
great
struggle
for
artists
who
don't
know
music
production.
Programming
and
everything
else.
They
just
know
how
to
sing
and
they
don't
have
a
chance
at
that
anymore.
It's
their
bread
and
butter.
Also
it's
a
lost
opportunity
to
form
a
connect
as
well.
How
will
they
get
shows
if
they
don't
have
enough
on
their
portfolio.
It
poses
a
threat
to
their
careers.
Though
I
am
thankful
to
the
digital
platforms
and
reality
shows
who
are
helping
these
artists
connect
to
their
audiences,
give
them
a
platform
to
showcase
their
talents.
So
artists
are
not
an
extinct
species,
but
still
no
one
can
do
what
Bollywood
does.
What is your take on remakes and remixes. Do you feel the older versions are getting spoilt in this remix race?
Listening to some of them does give me that vibe. I feel recreating a song is a huge responsibility. You just can't pick a song, change two lines, chose a beat and just throw it at the audiences. Every song has a personal connect with the audience and you can't play with their emotions ad just rip them off. It's as real as sharing your favourite pencil or perfume or shirt. It's just how you lend it to someone but keep praying that it doesn't get spoiled as it's your favourite thing. The same applies to a song. If you are recreating it you have to shoulder the responsibility with utmost sincerity. New songs are free from this burden. You connect or you don't. But with old songs there is already a connect, you have to repackage it in a way that the audiences are mesmerised. It should just be rehashed. Unfortunately most of the remixes are just a formality and exploiting the popularity and worth of a ceryain classic which is heartbreaking. I have recreated old versions o my official Youtube Channel Mamta Sharma official but I made sure that the essence of the song remains intact. You can't add pasta sauce to Dal. It's neither Dal nor Pasta then.
Since most of your references involve food, I can't help asking, did you experiment with dishes during the lockdown?
Definitely. Some were a disaster, some turned out well. I tried a garlic bread once which was so hard that had to hammer it! The same applies to songs as well. But yes, I experimented a lot. See one who loves to sing loves their plates as well. You cannot not be a good cook if you are a good singer. Take for example, Asha Ji and Lata Ji. They are great cooks.
Finally your message to the music lovers of Josh App.
Firstly
I
would
tell
them
to
keep
the
Josh
High
and
keep
producing
good
content.
Josh
infused
high
spirits
in
me
as
well.
I
loved
playing
the
Antakshari.
I
have
explored
this
app
recently
and
honestly
I
fell
in
love
with
the
way
this
app
thinks
about
the
emotions
of
the
users.
It's
so
cool
as
a
concept.
It
even
guides
you
through
challenges
and
opportunities.
Like
you
can
connect
with
celebs
while
playing
the
Antakshari.
It's
providing
a
platform.
Like
Sugandha
is
hosting
the
Antakshari.
So
keep
the
Josh
High
and
keep
listening
to
our
songs.
Signs off singing Munni Badnaam Hui!