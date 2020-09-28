BTS Announces New Album 'BE' Releasing On November 20

K-pop boy band BTS has finally announced the title and release date of their upcoming album. A tweet from their management company's verified Twitter account shared the news.

The post came as a surprise for the ARMY, as the band announced their second album of 2020. Titled as 'BE', the album comes after the group's record-smashing release English single 'Dynamite'.

According to reports, band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have worked on the album as a means to spread the message of 'healing', through their very personal tracks. The official statement read, "You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum."

The ARMY has been excited about the band's new album release as the hashtag #BTSISCOMING has been trending on Twitter since the news broke out. While some fans have shared their excitement, others can't wait for the music to drop and have already pre-ordered the album. A tweet read, "7M PREORDERS COMING RIGHT UP #BTS_BE #BTSISCOMING."

Celebrating the self-produced album, another user shared a theory of what the album could mean. The tweet read, "Is #BTS_BE a reference to Shakespeare's "To BE or not to BE"? Even though we all gonna die and only our skulls will be left (the skull from Persona) it is still worth living cause behind every "skull" there IS an individuality. So the answer is BE"

Take a look at some more tweets by the ARMY,

.@BTS_twt's new album BE out on Friday, 20 November at 12:00AM (KST)



Pre Order: Monday, September 28, 11 AM (KST)#BTSisComing #BTS_BE pic.twitter.com/ItXumTr6ZZ — ᴮᴱ BTS UPDATES INFO (@BTSupdatesinfo) September 27, 2020

BTS's constant dedication and passion for music & art is the reason why @BTS_twt is special.#BTSisComing #BEisComing #BTS_BE — Wandering Shadow (@shadow_twts) September 27, 2020

🗣️y'all heard jimin's wish, we are going to make ALL THE SONGS in the new album chart on the bb hot100 #BTS_BE #BTSISCOMING pic.twitter.com/9lkWCnRA27 — ᴮᴱ luce⁷ (@akariIight) September 27, 2020

I honestly teared up when I saw this vid(first pic).They were rookies that time and seeing them reach their dreams now makes me proud. I'm so excited for their next album🥺Their journey wasn't easy but seeing a lot of people look up to them makes my heart flatters😍

#BTSisComing pic.twitter.com/f0Qc14UC5U — CelovesOT⁷ (@CelovesOt7) September 27, 2020

The group also confirmed the news on the V-Live app while interacting with fans. 'BE' (Deluxe Edition) will be available for preorder starting September 28 at 11 am KST.

