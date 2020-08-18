BTS Member V Becomes The Fastest Artist To Reach 2 Million Likes On Twitter
This week BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung had shared a mirror selfie, which has now made him the fastest celeb to reach two million likes on Twitter. The K-pop singer reached the two million mark on the selfie tweet within nine hours and 52 minutes of uploading. According to several reports, V is also the second celebrity to ever get two million likes on Twitter, right after former US President Barack Obama.
V reportedly had been hiding his tresses for the past few days and shocked the BTS Army by sharing his new hairstyle on Sunday (August 16). Taehyung shared a series of mirror selfies and captioned it as "Hi Army". In the picture, he can be seen donning a grey and black floral blazer paired with a black tee. Fans celebrated the K-pop idol's success as he also began trending on Twitter. Take a look at some tweets:
V is the world's fastest artist to reach 2 million likes, within 9 hours 52 minutes! #SNSKingTaehyung— BTS V Union 🌎 (@BTSV_UNION) August 16, 2020
ONLY Kim Taehyung and the former USA President, Barack Obama have achieved this feat.
📸© @BTS_twt @ATOZ_V pic.twitter.com/swFTH7J4kS
KIM TAEHYUNG is currently trending #1 Worldwide after Taehyung’s post on Twitter!! pic.twitter.com/2eMR28nJjY— V Charts⁷ Sweet Night (@BTSVChartData) August 16, 2020
[INFO] The fastest to reach 1M likes on Twitter:— KTH OUTSOLD¹¹⁶ (@KTH_OUTSOLD) August 16, 2020
1. Harry Styles — 1 hour 1 minute
2. BTS — 1 hour 11 minutes
3. #V — 1 hour 29 minutes
His tweet is now the 3rd fastest tweet to reach 1M and Kim Taehyung is the fastest Korean Idol to reach this milestone for solo picture🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ApJZcJb4C1
#SNSKingTaehyung— 𝘫𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘺⁷🍓ₛₙ ¹¹⁶ ¹⁰⁴ ₘₒₒₙ (@dantevanterism) August 16, 2020
Fastest Tweet by Artist to reach 2M likes - 9h 52 mins
3rd Fastest Tweet to reach 1M likes - 1h 29 mins
Fastest Korean Male artist to reach 5M likes in Instagram - 48 hrs
Continuously in weibo star list, #4 in Super Topic Rank of Top Japanese & Korean Stars pic.twitter.com/JhB4uhRhf9
Meanwhile, J-Hope, another BTS band member, has also been making the headlines for his huge donation to kids affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Fans also showered love for JHope and thanked the rapper for his act of kindness. The Army is now waiting for Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and V's upcoming single track 'Dynamite'. Big Hit Entertainment just released the first teaser poster, as the English single is set to make waves on August 21.
BTS first surprised fans with the news of a new single in July 2020. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," the group said while broadcasting on V Live.
