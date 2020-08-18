    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      BTS Member V Becomes The Fastest Artist To Reach 2 Million Likes On Twitter

      By
      |

      This week BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung had shared a mirror selfie, which has now made him the fastest celeb to reach two million likes on Twitter. The K-pop singer reached the two million mark on the selfie tweet within nine hours and 52 minutes of uploading. According to several reports, V is also the second celebrity to ever get two million likes on Twitter, right after former US President Barack Obama.

      BTS Member V Becomes The Fastest Artist To Reach 2 Million Likes On Twitter

      V reportedly had been hiding his tresses for the past few days and shocked the BTS Army by sharing his new hairstyle on Sunday (August 16). Taehyung shared a series of mirror selfies and captioned it as "Hi Army". In the picture, he can be seen donning a grey and black floral blazer paired with a black tee. Fans celebrated the K-pop idol's success as he also began trending on Twitter. Take a look at some tweets:

      Meanwhile, J-Hope, another BTS band member, has also been making the headlines for his huge donation to kids affected by COVID-19 pandemic. Fans also showered love for JHope and thanked the rapper for his act of kindness. The Army is now waiting for Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and V's upcoming single track 'Dynamite'. Big Hit Entertainment just released the first teaser poster, as the English single is set to make waves on August 21.

      BTS first surprised fans with the news of a new single in July 2020. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," the group said while broadcasting on V Live.

      BTS Surprises With A Performance Arts Music Video For Black Swan

      ALSO READ: Watch BTS' Carpool Karaoke With James Corden; Twitter Goes Crazy For Jin And Jimin

      Read more about: bts v j hope jimin k pop
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X