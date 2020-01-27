Grammy 2020: Watch Demi Lovato Breakdown During Come Back Performance

The Grammys 2020 was special for Demi Lovato fans, the singer came back on stage for the first time since 2018, after the near-fatal drug overdose in the summer two years ago. Demi made her public appearance last night first time since the incident and performed Anyone, which she had reportedly wrote two days before she was rushed to the Emergency Room (ER).

Demi Lovato was seen in a white ensemble on stage, ready to take the audience for an emotional journey through her song Anyone. But as soon as she started singing, Demi was too choked up to continue. The video of her performance shows Demi mid-verse stopping to take a breath. The crowd around cheered her on, to keep going. The pianist then had to play her in the second time, and she carried on as tears rolled down her cheek.

In the end, Demi gave a hell of a performance, she hit all the key changes and glory notes on point and even got a standing ovation by the audience. Take a look:

Some of the other outstanding performances included, Lizzo singing Cuz I Love You followed by Truth Hurts and dedicating the performance to Kobe Bryant, after his sudden passing during a Helicopter crash yesterday. Tyler the Creator before winning an award also performed the ferocious medley of Earfquake and New Magic Wand. Lil Nas X also took to the Grammy stage and performed his Hot 100 record-breaker Old Town Road, with his partner, Billy Ray Cyrus. However, that was not all, he was also joined with the KPop band BTS who sang the verse for Seoul Town Road.

Grammy 2020 celebrated the new musical talent that came out last year including Billie Eilish as she shot to fame with Bad Guy and Lil Nas X who made his debut. Alongside the two, Lizzo, who was nominated for eight categories took the trophy home for Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance For Jerome and Urban contemporary Album.

