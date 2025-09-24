Alice In Borderland Season 3 Netflix Release Time: When Will Full Episodes Drop Online In India? DEETS

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Netflix Streaming: The wait is almost over for fans of Netflix's globally acclaimed Japanese sci-fi thriller, Alice in Borderland. The much-loved series is officially returning with Season 3, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Adapted from Haro Aso's popular manga, the show has become a fan favorite for its intense survival games, emotional depth, and mind-bending plot twists. What started as a Japanese-language series quickly grew into a worldwide sensation, with Alice in Borderland becoming one of Netflix's most-streamed non-English titles.

The gripping storyline, high-stakes action, and deep character arcs have drawn comparisons to Squid Game, but the show has firmly carved out its own identity - with a loyal fanbase to match.

Is Alice In Borderland Season 3 The Final Season?

Leading the charge once again are Kento Yamazaki as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, reprising their beloved roles in Alice In Borderland Season 3. They're joined by returning cast members Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Katsuya Maiguma, along with a few intriguing new faces entering the Borderland.

The official synopsis of the third season of this Netflix Jdrama reads, "After Usagi is abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the perilous "Borderland" to save her. Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen "Joker" stage in a desperate bid to find a way back to their original world."

While Netflix has yet to confirm whether this will be the final chapter of the series, fans are already deep in theory mode - especially after the mysterious appearance of that final card, speculating that this might be the final season.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 (Jdrama) Total Episodes: How Many Episodes Are There?

According to Beebom.com, Alice in Borderland Season 3 will consist of a total of 6 episodes, all set to release simultaneously on Netflix. This means fans are in for an epic binge-watch treat, allowing them to dive deep into the thrilling conclusion of Arisu's journey without any waiting. With the intense storyline and cliffhangers fans have come to expect, getting all episodes at once promises nonstop excitement and speculation as the story unfolds.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Netflix Release Time: When Will New Episodes Drop In India?

Set your alarms, folks! Alice in Borderland Season 3 is dropping tomorrow, September 25 (Thursday) - exclusively on Netflix. In India, the full 6 episodes will be available to binge starting at 1:30 PM IST. Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as Arisu-Usagi's thrilling journey continues!