Andhera Release Time: Here’s When Andhera Full Episodes (1-8) Will Premiere Online; Where To Watch?

Andhera Episode 1 Release Time: Dark secrets, eerie mysteries, and an intense investigation - Prime Video is ready to give audiences a new thrill with Andhera. Created in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, this upcoming supernatural horror-investigation drama promises a gripping mix of spine-chilling moments and suspenseful twists.

Packed with horror, mystery, and shocking revelations, Andhera is designed for viewers who love intense storytelling that keeps them hooked till the last scene. With its unique blend of supernatural scares and investigative drama, the series is expected to deliver a truly edge-of-the-seat experience.

If you're eagerly waiting to watch it, the good news is that we already know where and when it's arriving. We've compiled all the required details here.

ANDHERA CAST, PLOT, & WHAT TO EXPECT

Prime Video's supernatural thriller Andhera features a talented cast, including Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla in leading roles. Joining them are Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri, who bring strong performances in pivotal supporting parts.

Directed by Raaghav Dar, the series is backed by Excel Entertainment's powerhouse team - Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman - with Vishal Ramchandani as Associate Producer. The gripping screenplay is crafted by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman.

Set against the dazzling yet deceptive backdrop of Mumbai, Andhera unravels the dark secrets hidden beneath the city's glamorous surface. The story begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young woman, which sets off a dangerous chain of events. Inspector Kalpana Kadam (played by Priya Bapat) teams up with Jay (Karanvir Malhotra), a medical student, to investigate the case.

Their pursuit of the truth soon takes a sinister turn when they encounter an eerie and unexplainable force lurking in the city's shadows. As they move closer to solving the mystery, reality begins to blur, pushing them into a terrifying world where the line between fact and nightmare fades away.

ANDHERA EPISODE 1 RELEASE TIME: HERE'S WHEN TO WATCH ONLINE

Prime Video subscribers won't have to wait any longer. Andhera is set to release on August 14, at exactly midnight (12:00 am). The makers are bringing all eight episodes at once, giving viewers the perfect chance to binge-watch the entire season in one go.

Keep watching this space for more updates!