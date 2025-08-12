Andhera Total Episode Count: How Many Episodes Andhera Season 1 Has? Check UPDATE About Prime Video Show

Andhera Total Episode Count: A spine-chilling new series is on the way as Prime Video joins forces with Excel Entertainment to bring audiences Andhera, a supernatural horror-investigation drama packed with mystery and suspense. Promising a gripping mix of horror elements and investigative twists, the series aims to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience for viewers who enjoy dark, thrilling storytelling.

Are you wondering when and where to stream Andhera? Well, Filmibeat has fetched all the required information related to the show's premiere.

ANDHERA OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Andhera boasts a strong ensemble cast, headlined by Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. Adding depth to the narrative, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri step in with powerful supporting performances.

Andhera comes to life under the creative vision of director Raaghav Dar and the production banner of Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman, with Vishal Ramchandani serving as Associate Producer. The series is penned by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman.

Set against Mumbai's glittering skyline, the story peels back the city's glamorous façade to reveal chilling secrets. It all begins with the sudden disappearance of a young woman, pulling Inspector Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat) and Jay (Karanvir Malhotra), a medical student, into a perilous investigation.

As the duo delves deeper into the case, they are confronted by a malevolent, inexplicable force that lurks in the city's shadows. The closer they get to the truth, the more their perception of reality begins to shatter-turning their search into a haunting descent where the line between truth and nightmare disappears.

WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM ANDHERA ONLINE?

In case you missed the update, Andhera is all set to debut on Prime Video on August 14. The much-awaited horror drama will premiere not only in India but also in over 240 countries and territories.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE IN ANDHERA?

Andhera will feature a total of eight episodes. Yes, you read that right! The show has already sparked huge excitement among fans. The wait for August 14 just got even more thrilling as viewers gear up to watch it.