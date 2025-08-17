The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date: When Will Aryan Khan's Show Premiere On Netflix? Teaser Is Jhakaas

Ba***ds Of Bollywood release date, teaser: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Netflix is all set to take you on a fun-filled ride. The leading OTT platform has joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to launch a new project that promises to be spicier, edgier and thrilling than run-of-the-mill shows in the digital space.

BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD TEASER RELEASE TIME: HOW TO WATCH FIRST LOOK ONLINE?

Titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the mega project will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. Before the launch of the teaser, SRK engaged in a fun-filled banter with Netflix on X, creating anticipation for the show.

As a fan asked King Khan about the potential release of assets related to The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Pathaan actor said that he was just waiting for the show to release on Netflix.

"So many people asking so have to tell Netflix....Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai... @NetflixIndia Tum kya Kar rahe ho?? (sic)," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

As mentioned earlier, Ba***ds of Bollywood's teaser released online on Sunday (August 17) at 11am. What a way to kick-start the Sunday, isn't it? Netflix promised action, dhamal, entertainment and excitement, and it didn't disappoint.

BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD PREVIEW DATE: WHEN TO WATCH PREVIEW?

Guess what? Aryan Khan's show started trending on social media as soon as the teaser was unveiled. The preview date has been confirmed as Netflix wants to give a special dose to the audience before the actual premiere.

Mark your calendars, as the preview will be available on August 20.

The teaser transported us to a Bollywood world as a voiceover ushered in a Mohabbatein-esque vibe. If you thought that it was a homage to SRK's romantic universe, the makers surprised us with a twist. The voice reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan, but it was Aryan Khan, who took over the charge and made his on-screen debut with this first glimpse.