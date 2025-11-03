Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer Release Date, Timings: When Will Trailer Of Delhi Crime 3 Be Out? Plot DEETS

Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer Release Date, Timings: The wait is finally coming to an end as the much-hyped third season of the acclaimed Netflix series Delhi Crime is finally releasing later this month. As the second season was released in 2022, Delhi Crime 3 has been grabbing eyeballs since its announcement and is ready to entertain viewers after a long gap of four years.

Ahead of its much-awaited premiere, the makers have now announced the trailer release date of Delhi Crime Season 3. Are you wondering when and where the trailer of Delhi Crime 3 will premiere? Well, you're at the right place as we've fetched all the required details for you here.

DELHI CRIME 3 TRAILER RELEASE DATE, TIMINGS: WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM ONLINE?

The excitement is building as the makers have planned a special event for the trailer launch tomorrow (November 4), where the team of Delhi Crime 3 will come together to talk about the new season and unveil the trailer.

Fans can mark their calendars for November 4 at around 4 PM, when Shefali and Huma are expected to reveal the trailer of Delhi Crime Season 3. Revealing the same on social media, Netflix wrote, "⁠Delhi's finest are returning to duty. Delhi Crime Season 3 trailer out tomorrow. #DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix"

Take a look at the viral post here:

DELHI CRIME 3 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, RELEASE DATE & OTHER DEETS

Netflix is all set to bring back one of its most powerful crime dramas as Delhi Crime returns for a third season on November 13. This time, the story dives even deeper into the dark underbelly of human trafficking, a case that spreads across the country and shakes the nation to its core.

When an abandoned baby is discovered, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, fondly known as Madam Sir (played by Shefali Shah), and her dedicated team are drawn into a case far more dangerous than they ever imagined. The investigation leads them to Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi), a cold and calculated criminal who builds her empire by exploiting young girls. What begins as a routine inquiry soon turns into a heart-pounding nationwide chase.

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the new season features the return of key cast members including Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh, Rajesh Tailang as Bhupendra Singh, Jaya Bhattacharya as Vimla Baradwaj, and Anuraag Arora as Jairaj Singh. Joining them are Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar, adding even more depth and intensity to the gripping narrative.

Delhi Crime Season 3 explores how justice, morality, and survival often collide when the law is pushed to its limits. As the threads of a massive conspiracy unfold, Madam Sir must stay ahead of a criminal network that seems to outsmart the system at every turn.