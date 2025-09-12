Do You Wanna Partner Ending Explained: Do Shikha-Anahita Drift Apart In The End? Will There Be Season 2?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@primevideoin

Do You Wanna Partner (Prime Video Series) Ending Explained: The wait is over! Do You Wanna Partner, the much-anticipated series starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, is now streaming on Prime Video - and it's already making waves. Backed by producer Karan Johar, the show dives deep into friendship, ambition, and the bold leap of two women chasing their dreams in a male-dominated industry.

The story follows two best friends who decide to shake up the business world by launching their very own beer brand, taking on challenges, stereotypes, and personal dilemmas along the way. With a mix of sharp humor, emotional depth, and empowering moments, the series celebrates female entrepreneurship and unapologetic ambition. But after all the drama, betrayal, and big business moves, the real question remains - Does Shikha (Tamannaah) and Anahita's (Diana) friendship survive?

Do You Wanna Partner Ending Explained

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty bring power, glamour, and grit to Prime Video's latest series Do You Wanna Partner. Set against the backdrop of friendship, ambition, and the high-stakes world of startups, the show follows two best friends-turned-co-founders as they shake up the beer industry - and the societal norms that come with it. With 8 binge-worthy episodes and a dynamic ensemble cast, including names like Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tiwari, Rannvijay Singha, Neeraj Kabi and Sufi Motiwala, among others, this series is a bold toast to female ambition in a world that's not always ready for it.

The official synopsis of the Prime Video show reads, "Best friends Shikha and Anahita turn entrepreneurs by starting a beer brand, diving into the bro-iest industry ever. But when their path to glory is blocked by those who think beer, business and women just don't mix, they are forced to use some rather unconventional methods - only to land them in further chaos amidst beer barons, mobsters and a monster of their own making."

All 8 episodes of Do You Wanna Partner dropped at once, giving fans the perfect excuse to binge-watch the drama, ambition, and friendship unfold. With an ensemble cast that brings both star power and depth, the show is as much about bold business moves as it is about the people behind them - and that's what truly makes it shine.

After the success of Shikha-Anahita's beer brand, Jugaaro, turns into a nightmare, Anahita and Bobby's secret romance gets exposed, followed by Shikha's dangerous dealings. Jugaaro soon puts Shikha and Anahita's strong friendship to the test. In the last episode, the two BFFs put their rising differences aside to save Jugaaro. And in the end, the best friends-turned-partners survive the ultimate test and manage to save their company. But how? Watch Do You Wanna Partner on Prime Video to see how things unfold.

P.S. - Don't miss the twist at the last scene after all the happy moments...

Will There Be Do You Wanna Partner Season 2?

Vikram Kabi (Neeraj Walia) refuses to be defeated by Shikha and plans something big against her. The ending scene confirms Do You Wanna Partner Season 2, focusing on how Shikha manages to tackle this new storm.

However, makers are yet to officially announce Do You Wanna Partner Season 2.