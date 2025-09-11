Do You Wanna Partner On Prime Video: Will Diana-Tamannaah's Show Full Episodes Stream Online For Free?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@primevideoin

Do You Wanna Partner Prime Video Streaming: Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to take the audience on a never-seen-before 'jugaad' ride with a refreshingly original series titled Do You Wanna Partner - and it's already creating a buzz. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and jointly helmed by Archit Kumar-Collin D'Cunha, the show promises a witty, unapologetic spin on friendship, ambition, and breaking barriers in a world where women are often underestimated.

At the heart of the story are two inseparable best friends who decide to shake up the start-up world by launching their own beer brand. Quirky, daring, and a little reckless, their journey kicks off with a wild idea and no roadmap - only guts, grit, and gallons of chaos. As they dive headfirst into the "bro-iest" industry ever, they face everything from sexist investors to skeptical families, awkward pitches, and startup culture's unforgiving hustle.

Do You Wanna Partner Total Episodes: How Many Episodes Are There?

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of India's booming entrepreneurial scene, Do You Wanna Partner explores what it really means to be a woman (here 'women') disrupting a male-dominated space, with beer, boldness, and best-friend energy as their weapons of choice.

Starring Tamannah Bhatia as 'Shikha' and Diana Penty as 'Anahita', one of the highlights of Do You Wanna Partner is its starry supporting cast, including names like Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tiwari, Rannvijay Singha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sufi Motiwala, Neeraj Kabi and Indraneil Sengupta.

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see onscreen besties Diana and Tamannaah in roles that challenge the norm and celebrate female-led ambition. Do You Wanna Partner (Season 1) consists of 8 episodes, each promising a mix of chaos, comedy, and corporate curveballs. Expect comedy, conflict, corporate drama, and heart - all wrapped in glossy Dharmatic storytelling.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When Will The Show Release On Prime Video (India)?

The wait won't be long - Do You Wanna Partner is all set to premiere on Prime Video this Friday (September 12). And yes, it's a binge-lover's dream come true moment as all 8 episodes of Season 1 will drop together on the streaming giant.

Will Do You Wanna Partner Full Episodes (Eps 1-8) Be Available For Free On Prime Video?

Whether you're tuning in on your phone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV, the show is set to take over screens everywhere. Weekend plans? Sorted. But here's the catch - you'll need a valid Prime Video subscription to watch. With a subscription, you will be able to watch Do You Wanna Partner full episodes for free (without any additional charges). Furthermore, subscribed users will also get the access to download the episodes and binge-watch them later offline.