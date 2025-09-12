Do You Wanna Partner Release Time: When & Where Will Tamannaah Bhatia’s Series Stream Online? Check DEETS

Do You Wanna Partner Release Time: Get ready for a fresh dose of entertainment as Do You Wanna Partner, a brand-new Hindi comedy-drama series, is set to premiere on Prime Video. Ever since its announcement, fans have eagerly awaited its digital premiere, and their wait is finally coming to an end.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Do You Wanna Partner brings together some of the most respected names in the film and OTT industry. With Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta backing the project as producers, viewers can expect top-notch storytelling and production quality.

Are you wondering when Do You Wanna Partner will premiere online and where to stream it? Well, Filmibeat has fetched all the required details for you here.

DO YOU WANNA PARTNER OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Do You Wanna Partner tells the story of two fearless women, Shikha and Anahita, who set out to build their own alcohol business in a fast-paced city. The series follows their efforts to succeed in the craft beer industry, where men mostly lead the way. They face many challenges, break rules, and use creative shortcuts to turn their dream into reality.

The show blends comedy, emotions, and real-life struggles. It not only makes you laugh but also shows the hard work, passion, and chaos involved in starting something new. At its heart, it celebrates ambition and the strength of women chasing their goals.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays the lead role as Shikha and Diana Penty as Anahita - best friends with big dreams and even bigger determination. They are joined by talented actors like Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha, each adding their own charm and energy to the series.

DO YOU WANNA PARTNER OTT RELEASE DATE AND TIME: WHEN & WHERE WILL THE SERIES STREAM ONLINE?

The wait is finally over! Do You Wanna Partner is all set to make its digital debut on Prime Video on September 12. The series consists of 8 episodes, all released together at 12 am (midnight) to entertain viewers.

Keep watching this space for more updates!