Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Streaming Updates: It's raining romance in dramaland, and C-drama fans are soaking in every drop. While Hidden Love lovers are already basking in the afterglow of Zhao Lusi's latest triumph, Love's Ambition, her former co-star Chen Zheyuan is grabbing the spotlight with his sizzling return in Fated Hearts. The historical romance has only just premiered, but it's already shaping up to be one of the season's biggest crowd-pullers - and for good reason.

In a time when viewers are craving stories with emotional depth, magnetic chemistry, and compelling storytelling, Fated Hearts delivers on all fronts. Set against the rich backdrop of palace politics and age-old rivalries, the series introduces us to Prince Feng Sui Ge, played to perfection by Chen Zheyuan, whose cold exterior hides a fiercely loyal heart. Opposite him is Li Qin, who brings a fierce yet vulnerable grace to her role as Fu Yixiao, lighting up the screen with every appearance.

Fated Hearts Episodes 13-14 Release Platform: When & Where To Watch Online In India?

Chen Zheyuan's transformation into the enigmatic Prince Feng Sui Ge has left fans both stunned and swooning. Known for his boy-next-door charm in Hidden Love, the actor showcases an entirely different side in Fated Hearts. His portrayal of a prince torn between duty, desire, and destiny is being praised for its emotional complexity and maturity.

Every scene he shares with Li Qin is laced with tension, flirtation, and unexpected tenderness. From heated debates to stolen glances in moonlit courtyards, the pair's on-screen dynamic is electric, making them one of the most talked-about C-drama couples right now.

Amid the rising ratings and growing buzz, Fated Hearts continues to keep fans hooked-and the excitement isn't slowing down. The next chapters of this captivating tale are just around the corner. Episodes 13 and 14 are scheduled to premiere today, October 6 (Monday), exclusively on iQIYI.

And here's the best part - international fans, including viewers in India, can also join in on the drama. The episodes will be available on iQIYI with English subtitles, ensuring no one misses out on the twists, turns, and sizzling chemistry unfolding in the royal court.

Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Release Time Today In India

The royal romance is heating up, and fans couldn't be more thrilled! As Fated Hearts continues to climb the popularity charts, the anticipation surrounding each new episode only gets stronger. And the wait is almost over-Episodes 13 and 14 are officially set to premiere today, October 6, at 6:00 PM CST (China Standard Time).

For fans in India, that means you can catch the latest developments in Prince Feng Sui Ge's journey at 3:30 PM IST, right from the comfort of your screens.

Fated Hearts Episodes 13-14 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

Excited to catch the latest twists in Fated Hearts? Whether you're following Prince Feng Sui Ge and Fu Yixiao's journey closely or binge-watching from the start, watching in high definition-and even offline-is easier than ever. Here's a simple, step-by-step guide to help you stream and download Episodes 13 and 14 on iQIYI like a pro:

Step 1: Get the iQIYI App or Visit the Official Website

Download the iQIYI app from your device's app store (available on Android, iOS, and smart TVs), or simply go to the official iQIYI website

via any web browser.

Step 2: Sign In or Create Your Account

Use your email, mobile number, or social media account to sign up or log in. Having an account lets you save your watch history and unlock VIP features.

Step 3: Subscribe to a VIP Plan

To unlock the latest episodes, including Episodes 13 and 14 of Fated Hearts, you'll need an active VIP subscription. iQIYI offers flexible plans-monthly, quarterly, or annually- so you can pick one that suits your viewing habits.

Step 4: Switch to High Definition

While streaming, click the "Settings" or "Quality" icon in the video player and choose HD or Full HD for the best visuals and smooth playback.

Step 5: Download for Offline Viewing

Want to watch on the go? Tap the download icon next to the episode. Once the download is complete, you can enjoy Fated Hearts offline-no Wi-Fi needed!