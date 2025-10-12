Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 25-26 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 25-26 Streaming Updates: After the record-breaking success of The White Olive Tree earlier this year, heartthrob Chen Zheyuan is back in the spotlight, this time with yet another spellbinding historical romance, Fated Hearts. Teaming up with the ever-graceful Li Qin, the actor has delivered a pairing that has taken C-drama fans by storm. The show's delicate blend of emotional depth, intricate storytelling, and stunning period aesthetics has made it one of the most talked-about dramas of 2025.

Social media has been abuzz since the show's premiere, with fans sharing fan edits, behind-the-scenes clips, and heartfelt reactions. Hashtags related to Fated Hearts have amassed millions of views, turning the drama into a cultural talking point across Asia.

Fated Hearts Episodes 25-26 Release Platform (India): When & Where To Stream?

Set against a gorgeously recreated imperial backdrop, Fated Hearts tells a story woven with destiny, loyalty, and forbidden love. The chemistry between Chen Zheyuan and Li Qin is being praised for its natural warmth and tension - every glance and gesture between the leads has viewers swooning. Their performances have been described as "raw yet poetic," drawing the audience deeper into the layered emotional core of the drama.

As Fated Hearts continues its broadcast, anticipation only grows with each episode. With its mix of passion, tragedy, and fate-driven storytelling, the C-drama is well on its way to becoming one of the defining romantic sagas of 2025 - and perhaps, Chen Zheyuan's most memorable performance to date.

According to iQIYI's official release schedule, Episodes 25 and 26 of Fated Hearts are set to drop today, October 12 (Sunday) - but not everyone will get to see the full story unfold just yet. In a smart twist to keep viewers hooked, VIP subscribers will enjoy both episodes the moment they air, while non-VIP viewers will have to wait, with only Episode 25 available to stream today.

The good news? Indian audiences can also join the excitement, as Fated Hearts is streaming exclusively on iQIYI with English subtitles, making it easier than ever to experience the drama's emotional rollercoaster in real time.

Fated Hearts Episodes 25-26 Release Time Today Online In India

Fated Hearts episodes 25 and 26 are scheduled to drop today at 6:00 PM CST (China Standard Time) - that's 3:30 PM IST for fans tuning in from India.

Get ready for another emotional rollercoaster ride as the story inches closer to its heart-stirring finale.

Fated Hearts Episodes 25-26 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

Ready for the next big twist in Fated Hearts? Whether you've been swooning over Prince Feng Sui Ge and Fu Yixiao's love story or catching up from the start, getting Episodes 25 and 26 in crisp HD-or even offline-is a breeze. Here's your quick guide to stream or download the latest episodes on iQIYI like a pro -

Step 1: Open iQIYI (App or Website)

Grab your phone, tablet, or smart TV and open the iQIYI app, or head straight to the official iQIYI website on your browser. Both give you instant access to Fated Hearts and its latest releases.

Step 2: Sign In or Create Your iQIYI Account

Log in with your email, phone number, or social media profile. Creating an account saves your watchlist and syncs your progress across devices.

Step 3: Go VIP for Early Access

Episodes 25 and 26 are part of the VIP lineup, so you'll need an active subscription to unlock them. Choose from monthly, quarterly, or annual VIP plans-whatever fits your binge routine best.

Step 4: Stream in High Definition

Click the settings option and choose 'Quality' while watching and switch to HD or Full HD. Sit back and enjoy every breathtaking scene in top clarity.

Step 5: Download to Watch Anytime

No internet? No problem. Tap the download icon beside the episode title, and once it's saved, you can watch Fated Hearts Episodes 25-26 anytime, anywhere-completely offline!