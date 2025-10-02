The Bads Of Bollywood To Return With Season 2? Amid Buzz, THIS Actress Spills BIG Update On Aryan's Show

Photo Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

The Bads Of Bollywood Season 2 Latest Update: From its hatke announcement video to the badass preview and trailer, it was already anticipated that Aryan Khan's directorial debut series - The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) - would be the "baddest", "craziest", "funniest", "filmiest" and "whackiest" show on earth. Soon after its highly-anticipated premiere on September 18, the 7-episode Netflix show took viewers by surprise and exceeded everyone's expectations. Even two weeks after the release, Aryan's hit Netflix series is trending at #1 in India on the said streaming platform.

From all the meta jokes to the satirical dig at the showbiz, hilarious Bollywood cliches, and of course, the starry cameos, Aryan hit it out of the park with his debut. From Twitter (X) to Instagram, the internet is flooded with messages from fans, pleading for a follow-up season of The Bads Of Bollywood.

The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) Climax Scene

Directed and co-written by Aryan Khan with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan, The Bads Of Bollywood's last episode ended on a shocking note, a twist no one saw coming. Titled 'Picture Ka Naam Hoga...', The Ba***ds Of Bollywood episode 7 finally exposed Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) as a nepo-kid, making him his love interest Karishma's (Sahher Bambba) half-brother. Crazy, isn't it?

In the final scene, producer Freddy Sodawala (Manish Chaudhary) and Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi) discover the truth of Aasmaan being the illegitimate son of Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol) and Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and blackmail them to star in the biggest family drama titled 'The Bastards Of Bollywood'.

Is The Bads Of Bollywood Season 2 In Works Already? Actress Drops Big Update

After the roaring success of its first season, The Bads of Bollywood has officially taken over the internet once again-but this time, fans are the ones making all the noise. Social media is abuzz with anticipation, speculation, and countless demands for a Season 2.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Anya Singh, who played the role of Aasmaan's loyal manager Sanya, recently addressed the speculations of The Bads Of Bollywood having a season 2. When she was asked about the ongoing rumors, the actress quickly replied, "Ask Aryan!". She continued, "How can I confirm something when I don't know that it is confirmed? I genuinely believe that it deserves a second season, and I think that people have lapped it up. The show has been loved, from what I understand, is blown up. Everyone watched it, but everyone watched it and loved it and enjoyed it. So many of my friends have called and said I have laughed so much. It has been so nostalgic. So many people said that I have binged Emraan Hashmi's playlist."

"That's why I say Aryan is a very intelligent creator. So, I feel like this definitely deserves a season 2, and I want to go back to that set, so I really want it. But, it is not in my hands as much as you think I am the manager, I am not managing this," she added.

For those unversed, Rajat Bedi recently said in an interview that season 2 of Aryan's Netflix hit was already in the works.

Has The Bads Of Bollywood Already Been Renewed For Season 2?

Despite the fan frenzy, Netflix and the makers have yet to officially greenlight Season 2 of The Bads of Bollywood.

Keep watching this space for more updates!