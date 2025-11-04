Get Updates
Jurassic World Rebirth OTT Release Date, Platform India: When, Where To Stream Scarlett-Jonathan Film Online?

By
Jurassic World Rebirth Confirmed India OTT Release Date JioHotstar

Jurassic World Rebirth India OTT Release Date: Dinosaur fans and sci-fi lovers in India, get ready: the latest chapter in the iconic franchise is about to roar its way into your living room. The American sci-fi action spectacle Jurassic World: Rebirth - directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp - marks the seventh instalment in the legendary Jurassic Park series and the fourth in the Jurassic World lineage. It features a high-profile cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey (of Bridgerton fame), as well as Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia‑Rulfo and Ed Skrein in key roles.

Jurassic World Rebirth India OTT Release Date, Platform CONFIRMED: When & Where To Watch?

The dinosaurs are all set to roar once again - this time on your screens at home! A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022, the American sci-fi adventure-drama - Jurassic World Rebirth - was released theatrically in the United States and Canada on July 2, 2025, and arrived in Indian cinemas on July 4, drawing strong buzz from long-time fans of the franchise. After months of anticipation and global speculation, the India OTT release date has finally been confirmed - sending a fresh wave of excitement among Jurassic loyalists.

After completing a successful theatrical run earlier this year, Jurassic World: Rebirth is now ready to roar onto digital screens. The film's OTT arrival has been one of the most talked-about updates among fans, who have been eagerly waiting to relive the dino-sized adventure from the comfort of their homes.

Arriving on JioHotstar on November 14, the movie is perfectly timed for the Children's Day weekend, making it an ideal family-friendly binge-watch for kids and adults alike. Packed with action, nostalgia, and a new chapter in the prehistoric saga, the digital release ensures that the Jurassic legacy continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

To note: Jurassic World Rebirth is already available on Prime Video, but only as a rental service.

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT Release Time In India

The wait is almost over! Jurassic World Rebirth is set to premiere on JioHotstar this Friday at midnight (12:00 AM IST). Fans across India can stream the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to audiences nationwide. So grab your popcorn and get ready - the dinosaurs are about to return right as the clock strikes twelve!

Will Jurassic World Rebirth Be Streaming For Free Online?

No, Jurassic World: Rebirth will not be available to stream for free. Viewers will need an active JioHotstar subscription to watch the film. However, those who already have a valid plan can enjoy the movie at no extra cost, without any additional rental or purchase charges.

X