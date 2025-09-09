Kill To Love Episode 12 Release Time: Finale ALERT! When, Where To Stream Last Episode? Sad Or Happy Ending?

Kill To Love Episode 12 (Finale) Release Timings: All good stories must come to an end... but fans of the wildly popular Chinese BL drama 'Kill To Love' are not ready to say goodbye. Starring Mi Jin as the stoic crown prince and Zhang Zhe Xu as the mysterious assassin, the show has captivated audiences with its forbidden romance, high-stakes tension, and groundbreaking genre-bending narrative. From the moment it premiered, Kill To Love soared to the top of streaming charts in China and gained a massive international following, thanks to fan translations, social media buzz, and the growing appetite for quality BL content.

The finale episode airs today, marking the conclusion of a drama that's not only broken viewership records but also shattered cultural barriers, earning the distinction of being China's first-ever historical/costume BL drama.

Kill To Love (Chinese BL) Episode 12 OTT Streaming Platform: When & Where To Stream The Finale Episode?

Set in a fictional dynasty filled with secrets, betrayal, and political games, Kill To Love explores the unlikely bond between a crown prince and the assassin whom he saves from a fatal mission. What begins as a mission rooted in deception slowly turns into a deep emotional connection-one that neither of them expected, and one that defies everything they were taught to believe.

Mi Jin's powerful, restrained performance as the duty-bound prince has drawn critical acclaim, while Zhang Zhe Xu's layered portrayal of a conflicted killer with a hidden heart has won over fans across the globe. Their chemistry is electric, intense, and heartbreakingly tender-a rare combination that has helped the show reach near cult status.

As the series finale approaches, fans are taking to social media to share their heartbreak and appreciation. Kill To Love episode 12 (finale) is scheduled to premiere today (Tuesday, September 9. The last episode will exclusively stream on GagaOOLala in both China and India. Indian fans will be able to access the finale episode, with English and Hindi subtitles, on GagaOOLala.

Kill To Love Episode 12 (Finale) Release Time Today In India

As fans around the world prepare to watch the final chapter, the last episode of Kill To Love (episode 12) will be dropped today at 6:00 PM in China. As per MyDramaList, the final episode will be out in India today at 3:30 PM IST.

Kill To Love Episode 12 Spoiler: Will The Chinese BL Have A Sad Or Happy Ending?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated finale of Kill To Love, the internet is buzzing with several fan theories and speculations. If the fan theories are to be believed, Kill To Love might have a sad ending with some heartbreaking moments.

Kill To Love Finale (Episode 12) Free Download: How To Watch Online?

It is to be noted that a subscription is needed to watch Kill To Love episode 12 (finale) on GagaOOLala. Here's the detailed step-by-step on how you can watch Mi Jin and Zhang Zhe Xu's Kill To Love finale.

Step 1: Firstly, download the GagaOOLala app on your digital device from the Google Play Store India.

Step 2: Log in to your account. Buy a subscription plan and complete the payment process. (If you don't have an account on GagaOOLala, then you will have to create one via the sign-in option.)

Step 3: After completing the payment process, go to the homepage and type 'Kill To Love' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, go to the 'Episodes' option and click 'EP12'.

P.S.- Subscribed viewers can download the finale episode, 12, for offline viewing later.