Will There Be Revenged Love Season 2? Tian Xu Ning-Zi Yu’s Top-Rated BL Drama’s Sequel Possibilities EXPLORED

Will There Be Revenged Love Season 2: It's only been a few hours since the finale of Revenged Love aired, and fans are already spiraling - not just from the emotional rollercoaster of the ending, which has everyone asking the same question - 'Will there be a Season 2?'

The 2025 Chinese BL drama, starring Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning, has become one of the most talked-about series of the year, dominating streaming charts and breaking viewership records week after week. And now, with the finale delivering shocking twists, unresolved tension, and a final scene that has sparked thousands of theories within minutes - the demand for more is louder than ever.

Revenged Love Ending: What Happened In The Finale Episode Last Scene?

Now that the finale of the much-loved Chinese BL drama Revenged Love has aired, fans are already begging for spin-offs, special episodes, or even a sequel. Some have already started rewatching the show. But one thing's for sure... Revenged Love didn't just end - it made history.

The sizzling, emotionally charged connection between Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning has become the beating heart of the show.

The final episode delivered everything we've come to expect: high-voltage emotions, longing, and the kind of sizzling, slow-burn chemistry between Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning that feels impossible to replicate.

Revenged Love The Finale (last ep) is everything fans could have possibly asked for. The beloved Chinese BL drama ended its 24-episode journey on a high note. After the tough jail time, Chi Cheng and Suo Wei finally got their happily ever after. After coming out of jail, Chi Cheng buys Suo Wei's family house back, the only thing he has left of his late parents. The finale episode ends with both Chi Cheng and Suo Wei lying on a bed at the latter's family house. The moment reaches another height in terms of emotions when Suo Wei rests his head on Chi Cheng's chest and says, "I have a home again!"

Will There Be Revenged Love Season 2?

Just moments after the finale of Revenged Love dropped, the internet erupted into a whirlwind of emotion. After weeks of obsession, heartache, and intense speculation, the 2025 Chinese BL hit has come to a close

Is there any possibility of this Chinese BL drama getting renewed for a second season? Well, that is highly unlikely to happen. Since Revenged Love has had a happy ending, a perfect happy note, this Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu starrer Cdrama won't be getting a part 2.