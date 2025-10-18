Kurukshetra Part 2 Release Date: Here's When Kurukshetra Episode 10-18 Will Stream On Netflix - Schedule DEETS

Kurukshetra Part 2 Release Date Update: The wait is almost over for fans of Netflix's epic saga Kurukshetra. The streaming giant has officially announced the release of Kurukshetra Part 2, continuing the story that left audiences at the edge of their seats. The next set of episodes will arrive soon, promising more drama, intense emotions, and the ultimate test of righteousness.

WHEN WILL KURUKSHETRA PART 2 STREAM ON NETFLIX?

The final chapter of the animated series Kurukshetra is set to premiere next week, on October 24, exclusively on Netflix. Kurukshetra Part 2 will feature episodes 10 to 18, marking the grand conclusion of this mythological war drama. After an explosive first part that explored loyalty, justice, and moral conflict, the story now moves toward its decisive end.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse of what lies ahead as the war intensifies and destinies collide. The voiceover declares, "Dharm ke iss yuddh mein kuch balidaan toh dena padega" - a line that perfectly captures the spirit of this chapter. The stakes are higher than ever, and every warrior must now face the price of their choices.

Watch the trailer here:

KURUKSHETRA PART 2 TRAILER OUT

Releasing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "Kurukshetra ki kahaani ab bhi baaki hai. Watch Kurukshetra Season 1: Part 1, out now. Part 2, out 24 October, only on Netflix."

As the echoes of battle grow louder, Kurukshetra Part 2 promises to bring an unforgettable conclusion - one where alliances shatter, ambitions rise, and dharma is put to the ultimate test. Viewers can expect high-octane action, emotional confrontations, and a finale that ties together the threads of courage, sacrifice, and fate.

Mark your calendars - Kurukshetra Part 2, the final installment of this gripping saga, begins streaming on October 24 only on Netflix.

How excited are you about the premiere of Kurukshetra Part 2? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.