Kurukshetra Part 2 Release Timings: When Will Kurukshetra Episode 10-18 Premiere Online? Check OTT Platform

Kurukshetra Part 2 Release Timings: Get ready to return to the battlefield as Kurukshetra makes its grand comeback on Netflix with Part 2 in just a few hours. The streaming platform has officially confirmed the release of the next chapter in this powerful saga, picking up right where the first part ended.

Fans can expect another round of gripping storytelling filled with emotional depth, moral conflicts, and larger-than-life drama. As the epic tale unfolds, Kurukshetra Part 2 will dive deeper into the ultimate battle between truth and power, testing the strength, loyalty, and righteousness of every character.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE IN KURUKSHETRA PART 2?

Kurukshetra Part 2 is set to bring the saga to a powerful close with the remaining nine episodes (10 to 18), marking the final chapter of this mythological war drama. Following a thrilling first part that delved into themes of loyalty, justice, and inner conflict, the story now marches toward its fateful conclusion.

The newly released trailer of the second part offers a striking preview of what's to come - as the battlefield grows fiercer and destinies intertwine. A haunting voiceover declares, "Dharm ke iss yuddh mein kuch balidaan toh dena padega," perfectly summing up the soul of this final installment.

With the war reaching its most intense stage, Kurukshetra Part 2 promises powerful emotions, unforgettable sacrifices, and the ultimate test of righteousness as every warrior faces the consequences of their choices.

KURUKSHETRA PART 2 OTT RELEASE DATE, TIMINGS

Mark your calendars! Kurukshetra Part 2 - the epic finale of this captivating saga - will begin streaming on October 24, exclusively on Netflix. Get ready to witness the final clash of destiny, faith, and power as the legendary battle reaches its ultimate conclusion. For those unaware, Kurukshetra episodes 10-18 will start streaming on the OTT giant at 12:30 PM IST.

How thrilled are you for the grand premiere of Kurukshetra Part 2? Share your excitement in the comments section.