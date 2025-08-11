Legend Of The Female General Episodes 14-15 Release Time: NEW Timing Alert! When, Where To Watch Today's Eps?

Legend Of The Female General (Cdrama) Episodes 14-15 Release Update: Premiering on August 6, 2025, Legend of the Female General quickly became a standout in China's period-drama landscape. Based on Qian Shan Cha Ke's acclaimed web novel Rebirth of a Star General, the story follows He Yan (Zhou Ye)- a noblewoman forced to masquerade as her brother to uphold family honor. After proving herself in the army, she returns only to be betrayed, losing her sight and her place.

Surviving it all, she resurfaces under a new identity, determined to reclaim her legacy through valor and cunning. Amidst court intrigue and battlefield treachery, she reunites with Xiao Jue (Ryan Cheng aka Cheng Lei), a scholar-turned-commander who initially views her with suspicion-but gradually, respect blossoms into deep affection.

Legend Of The Female General (Chinese Drama) Episodes 14-15 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Zhou Ye and Ryan Cheng's dynamic performances power this historical Chinese drama - Legend Of The Female General. He Yan (Zhou Ye) evolves from betrayed noble to fierce general-while Xiao Jue (Ryan Cheng) embodies steely determination softened by warmth. Their chemistry is anchored in subtle glances, protective gestures, and emotional duels. Scenes like a hot spring duel or a soft, lantern-lit moment are already viral.

Streaming on platforms like Tencent Video, Mango TV, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viki, the series blends romance, war, and identity with visual finesse-and it's streaming gold. Indian viewers can watch Legend Of The Female General episodes on WeTV embedded with English subtitles. But there is a catch... The said OTT streaming platform is currently unavailable on Google Play Store in India. You will have to install the WeTV app through its official website.

According to their new release calendar, two new episodes of Legend Of The Female General are scheduled to be out today (Monday, Aug 10). For SVIP members, Legend Of The Female General episodes 14 and 15 will premiere today, while VIP users will get access to episodes 13 and 14.

Legend Of The Female General Episodes 14-15 Release Time Today In India

Previously, Zhou Ye and Ryang Cheng (Cheng Lei) starrer Legend Of The Female General episodes were slated to premiere at 8:00 PM in China (5:30 PM IST). Due to the public demand, the makers have preponed this Cdrama's episode release timings.

As per their new update, Legend Of The Female General episodes 14 and 15 (VIP: eps 13 & 14) are slated to be dropped at 6:00 PM in China Standard Time, which translates to 3:30 PM IST today.

Legend Of The Female General Episodes 14-15 Free Download: How To Watch?

Check out the detailed step-by-step process on how fans can watch Legend Of The Female General new episodes online on WeTV in India.

Step 1: First, install the WeTV app on your mobile/tab/laptop.

Step 2: Log in to your account, choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process (a subscription is required).

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Legend Of The Female General' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the Cdrama page appears, click on '14' option in the Playlist option. You can download the episodes as well (with subscription) and watch them later offline.