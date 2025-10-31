Lokah (Hindi) Streaming Platform: How To Stream Lokah Full Movie On JioHotstar? Check Steps Here

Lokah Hindi Streaming Platform: South India's record-breaking hit Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is now ready to thrill audiences once again, this time on OTT. After a massive box-office run, the much-loved Malayalam superhero film is finally making its digital debut soon.

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles and has already created history as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. Fans who missed watching it in theatres don't have to wait much longer as the movie is all set to premiere on OTT platforms in just a few hours.

Get ready to stream this superhero spectacle filled with power, emotions, and breathtaking visuals, right from the comfort of your home.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT LOKAH CHAPTER 1: PLOT, BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra marks a major milestone in Malayalam cinema, blending superhero elements with a gripping storyline. Written and directed by Dominic Arun and backed by Dulquer Salmaan, the film has impressed audiences both in India and overseas.

At the heart of the story is Kalyani Priyadarshan, who plays Chandra, a mysterious woman who suddenly arrives in Bangalore. Her life takes a dark turn when she becomes entangled with a gang involved in an organ trafficking racket, setting off a series of thrilling and emotional events.

The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar. Adding star power, Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas make special cameo appearances that have delighted fans.

Made on a ₹30 crore budget, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra emerged as a massive hit, earning ₹54.7 crore net in India within its first week. Internationally, the film collected nearly $7 million, pushing its worldwide box office total to ₹120 crore in just 8 days - solidifying its place as one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters ever.

WHERE TO WATCH LOKAH FILM ONLINE?

The wait is finally over - Lokah is set to arrive on JioHotstar! Starting October 31, viewers can now stream the blockbuster film from the comfort of their homes. After winning hearts in theatres, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is ready to recreate the same magic online, letting audiences relive the cinematic experience anytime, anywhere.

The film will be available to stream online in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi languages.

HOW TO WATCH LOKAH ON JIOHOTSTAR IN HINDI DUBBED? CHECK STEPS HERE

Step 1: Open JioHotstar

Launch the JioHotstar app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or log in via your web browser.

Step 2: Search for the Film

Type "Lokah" in the JioHotstar search bar and select the show from the results.

Step 3: Start Streaming

Go to the film and press 'Play' to begin watching it.

Step 4: Open Audio & Subtitles

While the film is playing, tap or click on the screen and open the Audio & Subtitles menu.

Step 5: Select Hindi

From the list of available audio tracks, choose Hindi and confirm your selection.

That's it! Sit back and enjoy Lokah in Hindi.