Love Is Blind UK Season 2: Are Megan & Kieran Still Together? Major Clue Reveals What Happened After Finale

Are Megan & Kieran Still Together: Love Is Blind UK Season 2 couples are all set to walk down the aisle, deciding whether to say 'I do' to their partners or 'I don't.' But what happens after the show? Will we ever find out if the couples who said 'I do' are actually still together in real life or if those who said 'I don't' are dating someone else?

In Love Is Blind UK Season 2, everyone is eager to see what happens with Megan and Kieran. The couple chose to say 'I do' at the altar, but did they actually go through with it? And if they did, are they still together? Let's take a look at the clues fans have spotted.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2: Are Megan & Kieran Still Together?

Did Megan and Kieran get married? Well, fans believe that they said 'I do' at the altar and are living together now. A user took to X to upload a slew of pictures, spotting hints that might suggest that the duo is married now. A user named @belabusada said, "Megan and Kieran are very married, you can see from the photos/videos that the house is the same, i love them #LoveIsBlindUK." Another user shared a photo from the house and compared it with pictures taken at a restaurant that had the same background, both featuring Megan and Kieran. While spotting the hints, another user wrote, "I hope they are married. Because look at these photos!!! Aaahhh 😍." Therefore, as per fans' belief, Megan and Kieran are happily married now.

Where To Watch Love Is Blind UK Season 2?

All the episodes of Love Is Blind UK Season 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Love Is Blind UK Season 2 finale episodes (episodes 9 and 10) were released on Wednesday, August 27, at 12.30 pm IST. To note, you will only be able to watch Love Is Blind UK Season 2 on Netflix with a subscription plan.