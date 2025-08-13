Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Release Time: Here's When New Episodes Of Netflix Dating Show Stream

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Release Time: If you've been eagerly awaiting Love Is Blind, the UK edition is finally back! The new season of Love Is Blind UK is set to premiere on Netflix soon. But when exactly will it drop? And how many episodes will be available on the premiere day? With plenty of questions buzzing around ahead of Love Is Blind UK Season 2's release, let's dive into all the answers you need to know.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Release Date

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 will be released on OTT on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

Where To Watch Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Online?

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Release Time

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 will be released on Netflix at 12.30 pm IST.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 1 to 4- August 13

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 5 to 8- August 20

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Episodes 9 and 10- August 27

Love Is Blind UK was first released on Netflix in 2022. Getting engaged without seeing each other became a unique and popular dating format. Therefore, a new season of the UK series was renewed.

Love Is Blind is a unique reality dating show where singles look for love without ever seeing each other. Participants connect through private "pods," where they talk to potential matches separated by a wall, forming emotional bonds without physical appearances influencing their choices. If a strong connection forms, one person may propose, still sight unseen. Only after the proposal do they meet face-to-face, followed by a journey to test their relationship in the real world. The show moves through stages: dating in the pods, romantic getaways, living together, and finally, a wedding where they must decide whether to say "I do."