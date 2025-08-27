Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Ending: Which Couples Are Still Together? Current Relationship Status REVEALED

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Ending Explained: Four couples made it to finale of Love Is Blind UK Season 2, but who actually said 'I do' in the end? This season, most pairs seemed confident in their choices as they walked down the aisle. However, fans are now wondering: are the couples who said 'yes' still together in real life? Let's take a look at how the season concluded, and whether those final vows have lasted beyond the show.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Ending Explained

Which Couples Said 'I Do' In The End?

It was a happy ending for three couples, and one couple was left heartbroken:

Jed & Bardha: NOT MARRIED

Bardha decided not to marry Jed in the end. She said, ""I vow to do all those things at a time when we're both ready and I don't think that's today. I'm so sorry. I just think there's so much more we need to learn about each other, but I hope it's not the end of us. It's the beginning. I love you."

Kieran & Megan- MARRIED

Kieran & Megan brought tears to everyone's eyes as they said yes to each other. Megan said, "There was not really any doubt, to be honest..." They then cheered to being Mr. & Mrs.

Kaleem & Sarover- MARRIED

Kaleem & Sarover, without any doubt, said yes to each other at the altar. As Sarover wore the Indian bridal gown, she said, "The fact that we fell in love, it shows love has no boundaries."

Ashleigh & Billy- MARRIED

Ashleigh & Billy also said 'Yes' to each other in the end. As they cheered to be Mr. & Mrs., Ashleigh asked Billy, "What was it that made you say Yes?" To this, Billy replied, "I was split down the middle for fear. I've been divorced before. I didn't wanna be divorced again. But, I love you and I wanna spend the rest of my life with you."

Love Is Blind UK Season 2: Which Couple Are Still Together?

Sarover & Kaleem- NOT TOGETHER

As per Moviedelic's reports, Sarover and Kaleem are not together in real life. They have not posted any picture together. And, as per the reports, they parted their ways for good an are reportedly not together anymore.

Megan & Kieran- TOGETHER

As per several media hints, Megan & Kieran are still happily married to each other. They are following each other on social media and have the same background in every other picture.

Ashleigh & Billy- UNCONFIRMED

The current relationship status of Ashleigh & Billy remains unconfirmed. They are not following each other, and neither do they have any similarity in the photos posted online. However, there is no report of them parting ways. So, we can not confirm anything as of now.