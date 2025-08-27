Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Finale Prediction: Which Couple Will Say 'I Do' At The Altar? Here's What Fans Think

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Prediction: Love Is Blind UK Season 2 finale is here, and people are already making predictions. 5 couples got engaged in the show. However, only 4 went ahead to the final episodes, with one couple parting their ways.

The final 4 couples of Love Is Blind UK Season 2 are- Megan and Kieran, Bolly and Ashleigh, Kal and Sarover, & Jed and Bardah. Which couple will say yes at the altar, and who will end up saying 'I don't'? Let us take a look at the speculations below:

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Finale Prediction: Which Couple Will Say 'I Do'?

Since the finale episodes of Love Is Blind UK Season 2 are almost here, let us take a look at the speculations and predictions of fans:

Megan & Kieran

Megan & Kieran are the favorite couple of the viewers. Many believe they have said 'I do' at the altar. It is speculated that both are still together in real life. Let us further wait for the release of the finale epsiodes to know what has actually happened.

Billy & Ashleigh

It is speculated that Ashleigh will say yes, but Billy will end up saying no. Many believe that Billy is not ready to commit yet.

Kal & Sarover

Kal & Sarover are not the much liked couple by the viewers. People believe that they have the "least chemistry" of all. But still many believe they might end up saying 'yes' at the altar.

Jed & Bardah

The viewers want Jed & Bardah to get married in the end, but many speculate that they might end up not saying 'I do.'

Well, these are just speculations. Wait for the finale episodes to release to know what happens ahead.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 will be two episodes long. The finale episodes will be released exclusively on Netflix at 12.30 pm IST.