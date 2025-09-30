Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 11-12 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 11-12 Streaming Updates: Chinese drama fans, rejoice - a new obsession has officially arrived. Since its premiere on September 26, Love's Ambition has taken the internet by storm, and there's no slowing it down. Starring the beloved Zhao Lusi and charismatic William Chan, the drama has become an instant hit across Asia and beyond. Adapted from the popular web novel "Da Qiao Xiao Qiao" by Zhang Yue Ran, the 32-episode Cdrama blends heartfelt romance with emotional depth - and fans are absolutely hooked.

Love's Ambition Episodes 11-12 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Zhao Lusi, known for her roles in Hidden Love and Who Rules the World, brings her signature charm and emotional depth to the screen - and her return has been nothing short of triumphant. Paired with William Chan, whose commanding presence and subtle intensity elevate every scene, the two deliver a performance that feels electric. Their dynamic has quickly made them one of the most talked-about pairs in C-drama land this year.

While fans are drawn in by the leads' chemistry, Love's Ambition offers much more. The series explores themes of love, ambition, personal growth, and emotional vulnerability - all wrapped in stunning visuals and a tight script. Zhao Lusi and William Chen starrer Love's Ambition is streaming exclusively on WeTV, Tencent Video and Viki. But the show premiered on Viki two days after its original premiere on WeTV and Tencent.

According to WeTV, new episodes of Love's Ambition - episodes 11-12- are scheduled to be out today (Tuesday, Sept 30).

Indian fans can catch all the latest episodes of Love's Ambition on WeTV with English subtitles - but there's a small twist.

Since the app is currently not available on the Google Play Store in India, you'll need to download it directly from WeTV's official website to start streaming. It's quick, safe, and totally worth it for your drama fix!

Love's Ambition Episodes 11-12 Release Time Today Online In India

While the makers haven't officially announced the release timing, it is believed that Episodes 11 and 12 of Love's Ambition will be released today at 3:30 PM IST (6:00 PM in China), as per MyDramaList.

So if you're following the drama, now's the perfect time to refresh that WeTV app - the story is heating up!

Love's Ambition Episodes 11-12 Free Download: How To Watch?

To unlock the latest episodes of Love's Ambition, including the newest drops, you'll need a WeTV VIP subscription - as free users only get limited access to early episodes.

Here's your quick and easy viewing guide -

Step 1: Get the WeTV App

Head over to the official WeTV website to download the app (especially if you're in India, where it's not on the Play Store). Log in or sign up using your email, phone number, or social account.

Step 2: Subscribe to VIP

Go to the "VIP" or "Subscribe" tab and pick a plan that suits you - monthly, quarterly, or yearly. Complete the payment to unlock all exclusive content.

Step 3: Search for the Drama

Type "Love's Ambition" in the search bar. Once it pops up, tap on the title to open the series page.

Step 4: Start Watching

Scroll through the episode list and tap on '11' option. Enjoy streaming in HD with subtitles in English and other available languages.

To note: VIP members can also download episodes by tapping the download icon - perfect for binge-watching offline anytime, anywhere!