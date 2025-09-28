Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 7-10 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 7-10 Release Updates: The latest Chinese drama Love's Ambition has officially taken over the internet. Following its surprise premiere on September 26, the series has quickly become one of the hottest dramas in the Asian entertainment scene, captivating audiences with its emotional narrative, breathtaking visuals, compelling performances, and, of course, Zho Lusi and William Chan's sizzling onscreen chemistry. Featuring Zhao Lusi as 'Xu Yan' and William Chan as 'Shen Hao Ming', the drama is adapted from the hit web novel Da Qiao Xiao Qiao by Zhang Yue Ran, and is helmed by acclaimed director Chen Chang. This marks Zhao Lusi's much-anticipated comeback after a lengthy hiatus, and fans are thrilled to see her back in action.

Love's Ambition Episodes 7-10 Release Platform: Where To Watch Online?

Ever since the first four episodes dropped on WeTV and Tencent Video, Love's Ambition has been dominating online conversations. From Weibo to Twitter (X) and popular drama forums, fans can't get enough of the electrifying chemistry between the leads. Followed by the premiere of episodes 6 and 7 yesterday, fans are in for a double treat.

According to WeTV streaming app, Love's Ambition episodes 7-10 are scheduled to premiere today (Sunday, Sept 28) exclusively on WeTV and Tencent Video. Indian fans will be able to stream the new episodes of Love's Ambition on WeTV with English subtitles - but there's a slight twist.

Since WeTV isn't currently available on the Google Play Store in India, viewers will need to download the app directly from WeTV's official website to start watching.

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 7-10 Release Time Today (India)

Although the production team hasn't officially confirmed the release timing, the MyDramaList site suggests that Love's Ambition episodes 7 to 10 will drop today at 9:30 AM IST (which is 12:00 PM CST in China).

Love's Ambition Episodes 7-10 Free Download: How To Watch?

Step 1: Download the WeTV App

Since WeTV isn't on the Play Store in India, head to the official WeTV website and download the app. Once installed, log in or sign up using your phone number, email, or social account.

Step 2: Get VIP Access

Go to the "VIP" or "Subscribe" section within the app. Choose a plan (monthly, quarterly, or yearly) that suits you best and complete the payment to unlock full access.

Step 3: Find the Drama

In the search bar, type 'Love's Ambition'. Tap the title when it appears in the results.

Step 4: Start Watching

Scroll through the episode list and tap on Episode 7 or later to begin streaming in HD with subtitles (English and other languages available).

P.S.- With VIP access, you can hit the download icon next to any episode and watch offline anytime, anywhere - perfect for bingeing on the go!