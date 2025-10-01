Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Release Updates: The wait is finally over, and it's been worth every second. Zhao Lusi and William Chan come together in one of the most highly anticipated C-dramas of the year - Love's Ambition - and it's already making waves across screens and social media alike. From the very first episode, the drama has delivered a fiery mix of love, betrayal, ambition, and raw passion, with a storyline that keeps viewers hooked and hungry for more.

Zhao Lusi, returning to the small screen after a brief break, has fans swooning once again - and this time, it's her electric chemistry with William Chan that's setting hearts racing and TRP charts soaring.

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Streaming Platform: Where To Stream Online In India?

Adapted from Zhang Yue Ran's web novel 'Da Qiao Xiao Qiao', Love's Ambition follows a tangled web of desire, deceit, and ambition between the glamorous anchor Xu Yan (played by Zhao Lusi) and urban elite Shen Hao Ming (played by William Chan).

Backed by a gripping plot, undeniable chemistry between the leads, and stunning production quality, Love's Ambition is trending among the Cdrama lovers, with rave reactions pouring in from drama lovers around the globe.

According to WeTV, brand-new episodes of Love's Ambition (Episodes 13 and 14) are set to release today, Wednesday, October 1. And yes, you can stream them with English subtitles, so no more waiting for translations!

But here's the catch - if you're in India, the WeTV app isn't currently available on the Google Play Store. Don't worry, though, there's an easy fix. You can still download the app directly from WeTV's official website, and it's completely safe, fast, and absolutely worth it to keep up with Zhao Lusi and William Chan's fiery on-screen romance.

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Release Time Today (India)

While the makers haven't confirmed the exact release time, based on previous episode drops, Episodes 13 and 14 of Love's Ambition are expected to go live today at around 3:30 PM IST (6:00 PM China time), as per MyDramaList.

Love's Ambition Episodes 13-14 Free Download: How To Watch?

Can't wait to dive into the latest twists in Love's Ambition? Episodes 13 and 14 are expected to drop today - but if you're wondering how to access them, especially if you're outside China or in India, we've got you covered.

Here's your step-by-step guide to watching the newest episodes hassle-free:

Step 1: Download the WeTV App

If you're in India, note that the WeTV app isn't currently available on the Google Play Store. No stress - just head to the official WeTV website and install the app on your device. Then, log in or sign up using your preferred method (email, phone, or social login).

Step 2: Unlock VIP Access

To stream Episodes 13 and 14, you'll need a VIP subscription, as free users only have access to earlier episodes. Tap the "VIP" or "Subscribe" section in the app, pick a plan (monthly, quarterly, or yearly), and complete the payment to unlock the full drama lineup.

Step 3: Search for Love's Ambition

Once you're in, use the search bar to find Love's Ambition. Tap the title, and you'll land on the drama's official page with all available episodes neatly listed.

Step 4: Stream Episodes 13 & 14

Scroll to the latest drop - Episodes 13 and 14 - and start streaming in HD with English subtitles. Perfect for fans following every twist, betrayal, and romantic spark between Zhao Lusi and William Chan!

To note: VIP users can also download episodes for offline viewing - ideal for on-the-go binge sessions or travel days without Wi-Fi.