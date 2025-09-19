Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Mahavatar Narsimha Netflix Release: Will The Hindi Dubbed Version Be Available Online For Free? UPDATE -

By
Mahavatar Narsimha Netflix Streaming

Mahavatar Narsimha Netflix Streaming: July 2025 witnessed the rise of a cinematic phenomenon that not only conquered the box office but also redefined the possibilities of Indian animation. Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by the visionary Ashwin Kumar, stormed into theatres and swiftly became the highest-grossing Indian animated film of all time.

This mythological marvel captured hearts with its stunning visuals, emotionally resonant storytelling, and a larger-than-life portrayal of one of Hindu mythology's most revered avatars. From children to grandparents, audiences across age groups were spellbound, turning Mahavatar Narsimha into an unstoppable force in Indian cinema. After months of fan anticipation and social media buzz, Mahavatar Narsimha is finally gearing up for its OTT debut.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Mahavatar Narsimha Lifetime Collection

When Mahavatar Narsimha hit the big screens, it wasn't just another movie release - it was the beginning of a movement. Directed by the trailblazing Ashwin Kumar, this mythological animated epic didn't just perform - it dominated.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Blending ancient legend with modern storytelling, Mahavatar Narsimha breathed new life into the story of Lord Narasimha, the fierce half-lion, half-man incarnation of Vishnu. The film delivered a powerful emotional core, stunning battle sequences, divine symbolism, and a narrative that struck a chord with audiences across India - and beyond.

Also Read
The Bads Of Bollywood Full HD Download: How To Download Aryan's Debut Show (Eps 1-7) On Netflix In Hindi?
The Bads Of Bollywood Full HD Download: How To Download Aryan's Debut Show (Eps 1-7) On Netflix In Hindi?

Released on July 25, 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha didn't just make noise - it made history. The mythological saga earned over ₹300 crore worldwide, smashing multiple records and becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film ever.

Mahavatar Narsimha Netflix Release Time

After weeks of whispers, wild fan theories, and OTT speculation, the makers have finally confirmed what fans have been praying for - Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to stream on Netflix starting September 19!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The animated mythological epic will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring fans across the country can experience the divine legend in their own language. According to the official announcement, the movie will be dropped on Netflix today at 12:30 pm.

Mahavatar Narsimha Full Movie On Netflix: Will The Hindi-Dubbed Version Be Available For Free On Netflix?

The much-awaited Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to drop on Netflix today. But here's the catch - whether you're tuning in for the Hindi dubbed version or any other language, you'll need an active Netflix subscription to watch. The film won't be available for free, so non-subscribers will have to sit this one out unless they sign up.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: mahavatar narsimha netflix
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X