Mirai (Hindi) OTT Release Date, Platform Updates: When Is Hindi Dubbed Version Likely To Premiere Online?

Mirai Super Yodha (Hindi) OTT Streaming Updates: Three years after creating a cinematic wave with HanuMan, Teja Sajja returned to nig screens with a bang. This time, he took things to a whole new level with Mirai: Super Yodha. After making a thunderous impact at the box office, the much-talked-about fantasy action-adventure is now gearing up for its digital premiere, promising to bring the same thrill and spectacle to living rooms worldwide.

Released in theatres on September 25, 2025, Mirai stunned audiences with its larger-than-life visuals, captivating storyline, and high-octane action sequences. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film became an instant crowd-puller, generating immense buzz not just for its heroics but for its immersive world-building that transported viewers to a mythic realm where bravery meets destiny.

Mirai Super Yodha Cast, Story, Budget

Blending the elements of fantasy, sci-fi, and classic superhero lore, Mirai - Super Yodha drew comparisons to international blockbusters while maintaining a uniquely Indian flavor. Critics lauded the film for pushing the boundaries of regional cinema, with praise directed at its visual effects, compelling narrative, and intense performances.

The star-studded cast features Teja Sajja in the lead, supported by powerhouse performers including Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak in pivotal roles. Each actor brings depth and intensity to the story, contributing to the film's emotional core and epic scale.

The film follows the journey of Vedha, a young orphan oblivious to his true potential, who rises against all odds to embrace his destiny as a Yodha - a warrior chosen to protect the world from looming darkness.

According to Filmibeat, the sci-fi superhero film was mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 60 cr.

Mirai OTT Release Date, Platform (South Indian Languages)

A couple of days ago, Jio Hotstar officially announced Mirai's OTT premiere on October 10. But there's a catch... The Teja Sajja starrer will be available on JioHotstar only in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

When Will Mirai Super Yodha (Mirai) Hindi Dubbed Version Arrive On OTT?

Ever since the OTT release of Mirai: Super Yodha was announced, one burning question has dominated conversations - when is the Hindi version dropping?

According to a report by 123Telugu, the Hindi-dubbed version is expected to land on JioHotstar approximately two months after the original release. However, fans will have to hold tight a little longer, as an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.