Mirai Worldwide Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja Scores Career-Best Opener; Leaves HanuMan Behind Overseas

Mirai (Mirai - Super Yodha) Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja is back and now! After the stupendous success of HanuMan, the Telugu actor has literally set the box office on fire with his Friday film 'Mirai - Super Yodha'. Directed by KarthiK Ghattamani, the Telugu-language superhero fantasy film had its much-anticipated grand theatrical release globally yesterday (September 12, 2025) and left everyone impressed. Yes, Teja Sajja's sci-fi film, deeply rooted in mythology, opened to positive and encouraging reviews from fans and critics alike.

And the box office numbers? It wouldn't be wrong to say that the strong pre-release buzz has successfully met all the expectations.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Opening Day Net Earnings

Teja Sajja is back - and this time, he's taking over 2025 with a bang! His latest film Mirai, which hit theatres on September 12, has officially opened to a roaring response, both critically and commercially. As expected, the film has taken the box office by storm, drawing in massive crowds and winning hearts across the board.

Packed with high-octane action, a gripping sci-fi narrative, and Teja Sajja's power-packed performance, Mirai delivers a cinematic experience that's as visually stunning as it is emotionally engaging.

According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Mirai kickstarted its box office journey on a solid note with a whopping opening day collection of Rs 12.25 cr (including all languages).

Day 1 (Friday): ₹ 12.25 Cr [Hi: 1.5 Cr; Te: 10.6 Cr; Ta: 0.05 Cr; Ka: 0.05 Cr; Mal: 0.05 Cr]

MIrai Day 1 Occupancy (Telugu)

Morning Shows: 56.20%

Afternoon Shows: 63.61%

Evening Shows: 70.75%

Night Shows: 83.81%

Mirai Worldwide Collection Day 1 (First Day)

As shared by Teja Sajja on his official Twitter (X) account, Mirai unleashed a storm at the global box office and grossed Rs 27.20 cr worldwide on its opening day.

Sharing the same, Teja penned a gratitude note that read, "Forever Humbled by your Love🙏🏻

Idhe Charitra, Idhe Bhavishyattu,

Idhe #MIRAI 🤍"

Mirai Vs HanuMan Worldwide Collection Day 1

With Mirai, Teja Sajja got his biggest opening of his career. The latest superhero fantasy film broke HanuMan's record and surpassed its opening day figures (worldwide). As per Sacnilk, HanuMan (2024) earned Rs 23.50 cr worldwide on its first day.