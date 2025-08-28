My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 Ending Explained: Who Did Jackie Choose, Cole Or Alex?

**SPOILERS ALERT***

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 Ending Explained: All 10 episodes of the newly released My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 are now available on Netflix. Each episode of the new season runs approximately 40 to 45 minutes. Many fans were eagerly waiting to find out Jackie's fate. In the previous season, she decided to leave both Cole and Alex behind and move to New York. However, her story still unfolds in Silver Falls. In the first few minutes released by Netflix ahead of the official premiere, we saw Jackie returning.

So, what happens at the end of My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2? What did Jackie finally decide? Is she dating Cole or Alex, or someone new? Let us take a look at the ending below:

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 Ending Explained

It's Silver Falls Sparkle and everyone is confessing their love for each other.

Skylar Confesses His Love For Kiley

As Kiley congratulates Skylar for his win. While having a little chit-chat, Skylar said, "Let me speak...I'm trying to say something." He added, "I think I'm a little bit crazy about it..." He then kissed Kiley, having a happy ending.

Did Erin & Danny Patch Up In The End?

Danny cleared the air, confessing he has feelings for Erin. However, Erin expressed that she feels they are very young to start something that might not have a future. In the end, they decided to live in the moment and not worry about the future.

Who Did Jackie Choose In The End?

Cole confessed his feelings for Jackie in the end. Unable to resist her own feelings, Jackie said "I love you" to Cole. She admitted that when she's with him, she loses control and stops worrying about everything-so she believes it's better for them not to be together. Alex witnesses their exchange and asks Jackie, "Do you love him?"

The season ends with police coming and Will saying, "It's Dad."

Even though Jackie confessed her feelings for Cole in the end, it's not certain whether she will continue a relationship with him. It seems there is going to be another season ahead.