My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2: Netflix Releases First 10 Minutes Ahead Of Release Date, WATCH

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 First 10 Minutes Released: My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 will be released on the OTT streaming giant on August 28, 205. However, Netflix has released the first 10 minutes of the new season already. In the last season, we saw Jackie leaving her two lover boys back in Colorado and taking off for New York City. Will Alex and Cole manage to bring back Jackie? Who will Jackie end up with in My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2? Let us take a look at the first 10-minute clip released by Netflix.

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2: First 10 Minutes Released By Netflix

The first few minutes of My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 have been released by Netflix. In the first few released minutes, Katherine is seen having a heartfelt moment with Jackie. She came all the way to meet Jackie to talk about her boarding school. Jackie further expressed how she wanted to get out of Silver Falls and come to New York. She believed that New York would feel like a home, but she was wrong. Therefore, now she decides to go to a boarding school in Vermont, believing a change in the city could change things for her.

You can watch the full video here:

In the opening scene of My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2, we see Katherine driving Jackie to the Silver Falls. How will Jackie's love life roll out? Wait for the release of the new episodes to know.

When Will My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 Be Released?

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, August 28, 2025. As per Decider, My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes in it. All the episodes of My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 will be released together at once on Netflix.