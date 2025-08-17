Get Updates
Perfect Match 3 Couple AD & Ollie’s Pregnancy Timeline Questioned, Fans Say, 'They;'re Lying About It': WHY?

By
Perfect Match 3 Star AD s Pregnancy Timeline Questioned

Ad & Ollie To Welcome Their First Child Together: Perfect Match Season 3 has just come to an end, and people are still doing the math. Many are saying, "The math ain't mathing." So, what exactly went down that we didn't catch?

In March 2025, AD and Ollie announced their engagement on social media. Uploading a slew of pictures, Ollie wrote, "THIS is how you do a hard launch! 💍."

Later in May 2025, the couple announced that they are expecting their 1st child together. Ambed wrote, "How you changed my world, you'll never know 🤍."

Ahead of the release of Perfect Match Season 3 on Netflix, AD teased her fans, "Y'all wanna know how I met my baby daddy huh? I keep seeing comments saying "SPOILER". Heheheh THE GAG IS- You think you know, but you have no idea."

But now that Perfect Match Season 3 has ended, fans wonder whether AD got pregnant during the show and got engaged later. A user took to a Reddit thread with the title "AD and Ollie... The math ain't mathing" explaining, "Last episode spoiler: So 6 months later sand they're engaged... Okay, weird but okay... 3 months after that, a pregnancy announcement and she's looking more than 3 months pregnant." The user further added, "Anybody else feel they got engaged as soon as she found out she was pregnant? Like I wish them all the best and all but I think they're trying real hard to paint a certain picture here. Anybody else feeling this way?"

"How many times did he say to her he wanted to make a baby while on the show?" another commented. One user remembered AD's comment, "And vice versa: "Lady Garden: Fertilize me" is forever (and unwillingly) ingrained in my brain." Another questioned the couple saying, "they're lying about it. The story AD told on a recent podcast was that they just had so much fun celebrating their engagement that they ended up pregnant immediately after."

AD and Ollie... The math ain't mathing
byu/spiritualflow inPerfectMatchNetflix

Many feel that AD's pregnancy, whether it happened before or after the engagement, is her business, and judgment has no place in it.

All the episodes of Perfect Match Season 3 is currently available to watch on Netflix (with a subscription plan).

