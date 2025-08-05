Revenged Love Episode 18 Release Time Today: Break-Up Era Continues; New Tension Between Chi Cheng & Suo Wei?

Revenged Love Episode 18 Release Time: Revenged Love is equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and heart-wrenching. Its enemies‑to‑lovers arc is fresh, its chemistry is unforgettable, and the emotional stakes are real. Whether you're a BL veteran or a newbie, this twisty love story grounded in genuine vulnerability delivers big drama-and even bigger feels. What started off as revenge took an irresistible twist that no one saw coming. In Revenged Love, a desperate seduction scheme spirals into a gripping love story, creating rage among BL drama lovers.

Starring Zi Yu as 'Wu Suo Wei'and Tian Xu Ning as 'Chi Cheng', Revenged Love has exploded in popularity across international platforms, becoming a genre-defining phenomenon and igniting fierce devotion in fan circles around the world. Adapted from Chai Ji Dan's web novel 'Counter Attack', Revenged Love may have started as a small online drama, but it ended up becoming a global BL juggernaut-sparking conversations, controversy, and community.

Revenged Love Episode 18 Spoiler

In today's episode of Revenged Love, ep 18, the misunderstandings between Chi Cheng and Wu Suo Wei will continue to grow. Jealous and furious Chi Cheng will get into a physical fight with Wang Shuo's brother after he sees Suo Wei's chats on his phone. On the other hand, Suo Wei will again misunderstand Chi Cheng after witnessing his rage, speculating that his reactions were not for him.

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 18 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Revenged Love wasn't backed by a huge studio or flashy promotional campaign-but its authentic storytelling, enemies-to-lovers dynamic, and raw emotional performances catapulted it to cult status. Within weeks of its premiere, the Cdrama started to trend all over the internet. As per reports, the hashtag '#RevengedLove' trended in 15+ countries, including the U.S., Thailand, Philippines, Brazil, and India. The chemistry between Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning is one of the key highlights of the show.

As per their official release schedule, Revenged Love episode 18 is all set to be out today (Tuesday, August 5). The new episode will be exclusively streaming on the GagaOOLala app with English subtitles, alongside other foreign languages.

This time, the show's GagaOOLala streaming is currently unavailable in the Indian region. But the Indian viewers can watch Revenged Love episodes on Dailymotion, offering English subtitles.

Revenged Love Episode 18 Release Time: How To Watch Online In India?

Set up your alarm, folks! Revenged Love episode 18 is slated to premiere tonight in China. The new episode will be dropped at 8:00 PM (Chinese Standard Time) on GagaOOLala. In India, the episode will be out today at 5:30 PM (IST). Kindly note, Revenged Love episode 18 will be available on Dailymotion only after its original premiere in China.

Wondering how to watch the latest episodes of Revenged Love on Dailymotion? All you have to do is open the Dailymotion site on Google and search for 'Revenged Love' on the said site. Then, click the 'Revenged Love Episode 18' option.

Revenged Love Episode 18 Viki Release Date & Time

Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning's Revenged Love episode 18 will be out today on Viki Rakutan after 5:30 PM IST.