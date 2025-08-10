Revenged Love Episode 22 Release Time Today: Chi Cheng's Jail Time TWIST Coming? When, Where To Watch Online?

Revenged Love Episode 22 Release Update: In a year filled with standout dramas, 'Revenged Love' has emerged as a true juggernaut in the Chinese BL space. As the finale draws closer, anticipation is at an all-time high, and fans can't stop raving about the show's gripping plot, emotional intensity, and most of all, the electrifying chemistry between Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning.

With skyrocketing viewership, massive social media buzz, and a global fanbase growing by the day, "Revenged Love" has redefined the Chinese BL genre in 2025. It's not just a drama-it's an emotional rollercoaster that refuses to let go, and fans are definitely not ready to bid their fav BL drama goodbye.

Revenged Love Episode 22 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

With just a few episodes left, Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning starrer ongoing Chinese BL drama Revenged Love has officially cemented its place as one of the most talked-about Chinese BL dramas of 2025. A genre-defying blend of fantasy, revenge, and forbidden romance, the series is riding a wave of global hype-and fans are holding their breath as the finale looms.

Right before the finale, the makers surprised the fans with a new release schedule for the last remaining episodes, treating them with the best weekend gift. According to the new release schedule, Revenged Love episode 22 is set to premiere today (Sunday, Aug 10).

The new episode will stream exclusively on GagaOOLala and Viki. Viewers in India can watch the new episode on Viki with English subtitles. However, a subscription is needed to stream Revenged Love episodes on Viki.

Revenged Love Episode 22 Spoiler & Preview: What To Expect From Today's Episode?

Get ready for a big twist in Chi Cheng and Suo Wei's dating phase. As shown in the preview clip, those who have read the novel already know what's coming; Chi Cheng is likely to be put behind bars over false accusations of tax evasion in his company.

His father and elder sister get panicked when they receive a call about Chi Cheng's tax evasion charges.

Revenged Love Episode 22 Release Time Today In India

Adding to the frenzy is the show's rising popularity across Asia and beyond. With soaring streaming numbers, trending hashtags, and an ever-growing international fanbase, Xian Tu Ning and Zi Yu's Revenged Love is not just a drama-it's a phenomenon.

The new episode of Revenged Love, Ep 22, is slated to be out tonight at 8:00 PM in China, which means at 5:30 PM IST.

Revenged Love Episode 22 Free Download: How To Watch?

Step 1: Download the Viki app on your mobile or other digital device (laptop/tablet).

Step 2: Log in to your account. Choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Revenged Love'.

Step 4: Once the page appears, go to the 'Episodes' category and click 'Ep. 22'.