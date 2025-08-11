Revenged Love (Cdrama) Episode 23 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Second Last Ep Ahead Of Finale? DEETS

Revenged Love Episode 23 Release Time: With just two episodes left, the wildly popular 2025 Chinese BL drama "Revenged Love" has reached a fever pitch. Starring the charismatic duo Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning, the series has become a cultural phenomenon-trending across platforms, dominating fan forums, and stirring intense speculation about how this whirlwind story will end.

From its very first episode, Revenged Love gripped audiences with its dark, emotional storytelling and layered characters. But what truly catapulted the show into must-watch territory is the unmatched on-screen chemistry between Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning. Their performances are magnetic, effortlessly shifting between pain, desire, trust, and betrayal. Every shared scene is a spark, and fans can't get enough.

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 23 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Adapted from Chai Ji Dan's popular web novel 'Counter Attack', the buzz around the finale of this Chinese BL drama is only growing stronger. With only two episodes remaining, the fandom is in full meltdown mode. Social media is buzzing with theories, fan art, and countdown posts as everyone prepares for what promises to be a heart-wrenching finale.

Adapted from Chai Ji Dan's popular web novel 'Counter Attack', the buzz around the finale of this Chinese BL drama is only growing stronger. With only two episodes remaining, the fandom is in full meltdown mode. Social media is buzzing with theories, fan art, and countdown posts as everyone prepares for what promises to be a heart-wrenching finale.

The second last episode of Revenged Love, ep 23, is scheduled to premiere today (Monday, August 11) on GagaOOLala and other OTT streaming platforms. In India, fans will be able to stream the new episode on Viki with English subtitles.

Revenged Love Episode 23 Spoiler: What To Expect From Today's Episode?

Chi Cheng's imprisonment over false tax evasion charges came as a shock to his family and Suo Wei. In today's episode, fans will witness an emotional moment between Chi Cheng and Suo Wei.

Suo Wei promises to take Chi Cheng out of jail by using his own money, which he was saving for their retirement, leaving Chi Cheng in shock and heartbroken.

Revenged Love Episode 23 Release Time India (Today)

As for the release timings, Revenged Love episode 23 is set to drop tonight at 8:00 PM in China. In Indian Standard Time, it is at 5:30 PM (IST).

Revenged Love Episode 23 Free Download: How To Watch?

Here is the step-by-step detailed process on how you can watch the second last episode of Revenged Love (ep 23) online in India.

Step 1: Download the Viki app on your mobile or another digital device (laptop/tablet).

Step 2: Log in to your account. Choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Revenged Love'.

Step 4: Once the page appears, go to the 'Episodes' category and click 'Ep. 23'.