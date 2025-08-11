Revenged Love Episode 24 (Finale) Release Date, Platform: When, Where To Stream The Last Ep Online In India?

Revenged Love Episode 24 (Finale) Release Updates: The countdown to the final episode of the hit Chinese BL drama Revenged Love has begun, and emotions are running high. Starring Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning, the series has gripped audiences from the very first episode with its intense storytelling, slow-burning romance, and emotionally charged performances - and now, fans are struggling to come to terms with the fact that it's all coming to an end.

As the finale approaches, anticipation has reached fever pitch. With emotions running deep and the storyline heading toward its most pivotal moment, viewers are bracing for a conclusion that promises both passion and pain. Every lingering glance, every unspoken word between the leads has built up to this - a final reckoning where love, regret, and destiny collide. Will their bond survive the storm, or will it remain an unforgettable echo of what could have been?

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 24 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch The Finale?

At the center of the storm are the two leads, whose on-screen chemistry has been nothing short of magnetic. Zi Yu's cuteness meets Tian Xu Ning's fierceness, creating a dynamic that's raw, electric, and painfully beautiful. Their complex bond - forged in betrayal and tested through longing - has made Revenged Love not just a drama, but a deeply emotional journey for its viewers.

Social media is already flooded with messages from fans declaring they're "not ready to say goodbye." Edits, tributes, and countdown posts have turned timelines into digital shrines for a love story that has defied genre expectations and delivered unforgettable moments. As the final curtain falls, one thing is certain: Revenged Love may be ending, but its impact - and the bond between its characters - will linger long after the credits roll.

As fans are still reeling from the emotions of today's episode (ep 23), the last and final episode of Revenged Love is all set to be dropped tomorrow. Yes, Revenged Love episode 24 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday (Aug 12).

The final episode will stream exclusively on GagaOOLala, Viu, Viki, including other OTT streaming platforms. In India, fans will be able to watch Revenged Love episode 24 (final) on Viki with English subtitles.

Will Revenged Love Final Episode (24) Be Available For Free Online In India?

Revenged Love finale episode (ep 24) will not be streaming for free online. A subscription is needed to access the episodes of Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning's Chinese BL drama on any streaming platform.