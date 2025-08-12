Revenged Love Episode 24 (Finale) Release Time: Title LEAKED? When Will Last Ep Drop Online In India?

Revenged Love Episode 24 (Finale) Release Time: The curtains are closing on the drama that took the global BL fandom by storm. Revenged Love, starring the magnetic duo Zi Yu and Tian Xuning, airs its much-anticipated final episode today (August 12, 2025) - and emotions are running high across fan spaces worldwide.

From revenge to redemption, heartbreak to healing, the story has delivered everything. Now, as fans gear up for a dramatic final twist, there's one universal truth - saying goodbye won't be easy. The finale episode promises closure to the enemies-to-lovers journey of Wu Suo Wei and Chi Cheng, two characters who started in conflict and ended up in each other's hearts. Will it be a happy ending, or a heartbreak?

Social media is already on fire, with hashtags like #RevengedLoveFinale, #AhChengAndSuoWei, and #ZianEndgame trending on X (formerly Twitter) and Weibo. Fans across the world have cleared their schedules, prepped their tissues, and are bracing for an emotional goodbye.

Revenged Love Finale Episode (Ep 24) Title Leaked Ahead Of Finale

The second last episode of Revenged Love (ep 24) ended on a heartbreaking note with Chi Cheng telling Suo Wei, "I hate you", after he got to learn that he had sold his mom's house to bring Chi Cheng out of jail. After the heart-wrenching cliffhanger ending, the makers skipped releasing the preview spoiler clip for the Revenged Love finale episode to build up the anticipation. However, ahead of the finale, the title of the final episode (ep 24) has now been leaked.

According to a Twitter post, Revenged Love episode 24 (final) is titled 'I have a home again'.

Much of the show's success comes down to the electric, slow-burn chemistry between Zi Yu and Tian Xuning. Their performance as lovers-turned-enemies-turned-lovers again had a kind of intimacy that felt real, raw, and deeply affecting. Each glance, touch, and argument had meaning-and fans noticed.

Revenged Love Episode 24 Release Time Today: When & Where To Watch The Last Episode Online In India?

Adapted from the popular web novel 'Counter Attack' by Chai Ji Dan, Revenged Love was more than a typical BL drama - it was an emotional experience. The story's core themes of betrayal, healing, identity, and unexpected love resonated with audiences far beyond the BL niche. It sparked open conversations, brought new fans into the genre, and set a new standard for storytelling and on-screen representation in Chinese web series.

Despite airing under tight censorship constraints, Revenged Love made history and became the most-watched Chinese BL drama of 2025 on platforms like GagaOOLala, Viki, and YouTube. It trended across multiple countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, India, and even the U.S.

Across social platforms, the fanbase is buzzing-but also heartbroken as they are not ready (yet) to bid their fav BL drama goodbye.

Amidst the soaring anticipation, the finale episode of Xian Tu Ning and Zi Yu starrer Revenged Love is set to premiere today (Tuesday, August 12) on Viki Rakuten and GagaOOLala. The last and final episode (ep 24) is scheduled to be released tonight at 8:00 PM in China. In India, Revenged Love finale episode will be out at 5:30 PM (IST) on Viki with English subtitles. To note, a subscription is needed to access Revenged Love episode 24 (finale) on Viki.

Revenged Love Episode 24 Free Download: How To Watch The Finale?

The final episode of the beloved Chinese BL drama (24) won't be available for free streaming online. Here's a detailed step-by-step process on how you can watch the last episode on Viki in India...

Step 1: First, download the Viki app on your smartphone or other digital device (laptop/tablet).

Step 2: Log in to your account. Choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Revenged Love'.

Step 4: Once the page appears, go to the 'Episodes' category and click 'Ep. 24'.

P.S. - Subscribed users can also download the finale episode and watch it later.