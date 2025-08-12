Revenged Love (Chinese BL) Ending Explained: Did Chi Cheng-Suo Wei Get A Happy Ending? Here's What Happened

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Ending Explained: Moments ago, the final episodes of Revenged Love were released - and the internet has officially exploded. The 2025 Chinese BL phenomenon, starring breakout leads Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning, has held viewers in an emotional chokehold for weeks. And now, with the final scenes aired and fans still processing every heart-wrenching moment, one thing is clear: Revenged Love has cemented its place as a modern BL classic.

From the very beginning, the series delivered a perfect storm of twisted fate, emotional angst, and undeniable chemistry, but it's the explosive finale that has truly left fans reeling. Social media platforms are flooded with reactions, from teary-eyed tributes to jaw-dropping fan theories about those final few seconds. Hashtags like #RevengedLoveFinale and #ZiYuXianTuNing are already trending worldwide.

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 24: What Happens In The Finale Episode?

Ever since the premiere, Revenged Love ratings have skyrocketed, breaking previous records for the genre and placing the show at the top of China's most-watched dramas of the year. Audiences were completely hooked, tuning in week after week to witness the slow-burning tension and emotional unraveling of the two leads whose story walked the razor's edge between love and revenge.

The sizzling chemistry between Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning became the heartbeat of the drama. From stolen glances to explosive confrontations and tender confessions, their performance felt as real as it was devastating - and viewers couldn't get enough.

***SPOILER ALERT!***

In the finale episode, titled 'I have a home again', Wu Suo Wei manages to bring Chi Cheng out of prison. Chi Cheng and Suo Wei's reunion was nothing less than a filmy sequence; it was warm, fun-filled and emotional. But did Chi Cheng's family accept his relationship with Suo Wei? Did Chi Cheng and Suo Wei find their happily ever after?

Revenged Love Ending Explained: Chi Cheng-Suo Wei Have A Happy Or Sad Ending?

Those who have read the novel, Counter Attack, already know how things end for Chi Cheng and Wu Suo Wei. Well, it is a happy ending! Yes, you read that right!

Chi Cheng's mom apologizes to Suo Wei for being rude to him. After coming out of jail, Chi Cheng buys back Suo Wei's family home, which he had sold to raise money when Chi Cheng was in prison, and surprises him.

The last episode ends on a heartwarming note where both Chi Cheng and Suo Wei are at the latter's home and Zi Yu's character says, "I have a home again" while resting his head on Cheng's chest.