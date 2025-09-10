Rise And Fall Today (Sept 10) Episode: Will Arbaz Patel Or Aarush Bhola Get Eliminated After Physical Fight?

Rise And Fall Update: The Ultimate Ruler Task in today's (September 10) episode of Rise And Fall quickly escalated into a heated battle when Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola's arguments spiraled out of control. What began with playful jibes soon turned into harsh insults and nearly ended in a physical fight!

ARBAZ PATEL-AARUSH BHOLA FIGHT REASON: WILL MAKERS ELIMINATED THEM?

Arbaz threw the first jab, snapping at Aarush, "Kuch bhi nahi karra hai tu, mai to sochra hun ki Delhi wale afsoos karre honge ki isko kyun bhej diya. Tera khudka kuch hai hi nahi." Aarush quickly shot back, "Tera kya hai khud ka?" The war of words only got nastier. Arbaz hit harder, saying, "Mera kya hai vo dikhra hai... beta Delhi vale to thukte bhi nahi honge tere upar." Aarush snapped back with equal rage, "Tere upar to duniya thukti hai!"

That's when the tension exploded, with abuse, pushing, shoving, and a near fistfight that shocked everyone. Workers rushed in to separate the two before it went completely out of control. Now, the tower is split tighter than ever in the Rulers vs Workers war, with one burning question: who crossed the line, and should one of them face elimination for it?

RISE AND FALL: MEET THE WORKER AND RULER TEAM MEMBERS

This week in Rise And Fall, the competition heats up as the house is divided into two groups-Workers and Rulers. Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha take on the role of Workers, putting in the effort to prove their worth. Meanwhile, the powerful Rulers are Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, who hold control in the game.

Fans can catch all the drama unfold with new episodes streaming daily for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM, and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.