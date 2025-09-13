Rise And Fall Elimination Week 1: Sangeeta, Aarush, Akriti, Or Noorin, Who Will Get Eliminated From Basement?

Rise And Fall Elimination Week 1: It's been a week since Rise And Fall premiered with a star-studded launch, hosted by Ashneer Grover. The reality show kicked off with a fresh concept and an exciting lineup of contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan, promising viewers plenty of entertainment.

The opening week of Rise And Fall delivered all the drama fans were hoping for - fiery arguments, tense discussions, and clashes between the Rulers and Workers over daily challenges. The high-energy start has already grabbed the audience's attention and set the stage for more thrilling moments.

With a thrilling start full of action, Rise And Fall promises a season packed with emotions, drama, and intense performances, making it one of the most anticipated reality shows of the year. After an interesting start, fans are now eagerly waiting for the first Powerplay Weekend episodes.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 1 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

Rise And Fall began with a bang last week after contestants were divided into two teams - Workers and Rulers. In the first week, the Workers' team includes Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, and Noorin Sha.

The show opened with intense drama as the first nomination task triggered unexpected chaos between the Workers and Rulers. Four contestants are currently facing the risk of elimination from the Workers' team - Sangeeta Phogat, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 1: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

Based on their performance, popularity, and overall impact in the house so far, Akriti Negi and Aarush Bhola seem likely to stay safe this week. This leaves Sangeeta and Noorin as the probable bottom three for the first eviction of Rise And Fall.

Among them, Noorin could be the first to leave, as she has comparatively fewer fans as compared to the other three. However, there's also a chance of a no-eviction twist as the show started just a few days back and the makers giving another week to the contestants to establish themselves in the game.

While these are early predictions, the actual eviction could bring surprises. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether these guesses hold true or if Rise And Fall has an unexpected twist planned.