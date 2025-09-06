Rise And Fall (India) Episode 1 Release Time Today: Here’s When & Where First Episode Will Stream Online

Rise And Fall (India) Episode 1 Release Time: The wait is finally over for reality TV lovers as Rise And Fall is ready to make its debut. The highly anticipated first season will stream on Amazon MX Player, marking the arrival of the global hit format in India.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement, eager to see how Rise And Fall unfolds with its Indian twist. With the premiere scheduled in just a few hours, curiosity is at its peak. Viewers are already gearing up to watch the opening episode that promises drama, suspense, and unexpected turns.

Are you wondering when and where to watch the first episode of Rise And Fall India online? Well, you're at the right place!

RISE AND FALL (INDIA) PREMIERE EPISODE SCHEDULE, HOST & CONTESTANTS LIST

The Indian reality TV space is set for a new twist with the arrival of Rise And Fall, a show that mixes power, privilege, and survival into one gripping format. The adaptation will feature 16 celebrity contestants, each stepping into a game where no position is permanent, and every move can change their fate. Adding more excitement to the series, Ashneer Grover, known for his popularity on Shark Tank India, will host the show.

The format of Rise And Fall mirrors the inequalities of society. Contestants are split into two contrasting worlds - the Rulers, who enjoy luxury in the lavish Penthouse, and the Workers, who struggle with minimal resources in the Basement. But the game's biggest twist lies in its unpredictability: one shocking turn can push the powerful down and lift the powerless up, ensuring constant drama and suspense.

Just hours ahead of the grand premiere, social media has been buzzing with the much-talked-about contestant list for Rise And Fall India. The line-up includes popular names such as Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, and Arbaz Patel, among others. With such a diverse mix of celebrities, the competition is expected to be intense and full of surprises.

RISE AND FALL (INDIA) EPISODE 1 RELEASE TIME: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The much-awaited reality show is finally arriving on Indian screens. The Rise and Fall (India) premiere episode is scheduled for today (September 6) at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player for free, while television audiences can catch it daily on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Rise And Fall!