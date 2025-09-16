Rise And Fall Nominated Rulers Week 2: Who Will Get Nominated For Fall After Golden Apple Tree Task? DEETS

Rise And Fall Nominations Week 2: Rise And Fall started with a bang last week, drawing huge attention with its star-studded launch led by Ashneer Grover. The show's unique format and exciting cast - Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan - made it an instant hit among viewers.

The first week kept audiences engaged with high-energy challenges, emotional moments, and surprising twists. The rivalry between the Rulers and Workers added an extra layer of thrill, while daily tasks kept the competition intense. Thanks to its fast-paced narrative and gripping content, Rise And Fall is already being called one of the most talked-about reality shows right now.

RISE AND FALL WEEK 2: NEW ULTIMATE RULER TASK WINNER

In the September 15 episode of Rise And Fall, the Ultimate Ruler task for the week was unveiled. Arbaz Patel, Arjun Bijlani, and Aditya Narayan were selected to compete against each other in the intense Pipeline Task.

Rise And Fall Ultimate Ruler Name Week 2: Who Will Win Pipeline Task - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Or Aditya?

In today's (September 16) episode, Arbaz will become this week's ultimate ruler as his team will be announced as the best performers in the Pipeline task. Later, in the episode, the new Ultimate Ruler was given the power to nominate three Workers for Rise and he took the names of Kiku Sharda, Ananya Bangar, and Akriti Negi for personal pitches.

At last, he selects Kiku for Rise. That's not all, the makers also introduced a new task - Golden Apple Tree Challenge - to nominate some Rulers for Fall in Week 2.

WHICH RULERS WILL GET NOMINATED IN THE GOLDEN APPLE TREE TASK?

As shown in the pre-cap video, Rulers will run towards the tree after a siren, and whoever plucks a golden apple first will get the chance to nominate one ruler for Fall this week. While the task will be aired in tomorrow's (September 17) episode, it'll be interesting to see who will get nominated and finally witness a Fall this time.

As Arbaz is the Ultimate Ruler, there are higher chances of either Nayandeep or Arjun witnessing the Fall. However, let's wait for the episode and see if our prediction turns out to be true or not.

Keep watching this space for more updates!