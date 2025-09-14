Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend (Ep 9) Release Time: Who Will Get Evicted? Arjun Bijlani’s BIG Decision

Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend Release Time: The reality show Rise And Fall completed its first week with a grand and star-studded launch, hosted by Ashneer Grover. The show's unique theme and exciting cast-including Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan-gave fans plenty to look forward to right from the start.

The opening week of Rise And Fall didn't disappoint. Viewers were treated to intense confrontations, emotional discussions, and dramatic twists as the Rulers and Workers battled over daily challenges and survival. The thrilling setup and fast-paced action have already made it one of the most talked-about reality shows.

With the first week wrapped up, fans are eagerly waiting for the Powerplay Weekend episodes, which promise even more drama, strategy, and surprises. The wait is almost over, as the new episodes are set to air in just a few hours!

If you're wondering how and when to catch the latest episodes of Rise And Fall, check out the full schedule here and be ready for an action-packed weekend!

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND EPISODE 9 (SUNDAY) RELEASE TIMINGS ON OTT

The excitement continues as Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend Sunday episode is all set to premiere today (September 14, 2025)! Ashneer Grover returns as the host, bringing more drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. Catch the special episode at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player and stay updated with all the action from the week.

For TV viewers, Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend will also air tonight at 10:30 PM on Sony TV. Get ready for thrilling moments and intense gameplay as the contestants face new challenges under Ashneer Grover's guidance!

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND SEPTEMBER 14 EPISODE: WHAT TO EXPECT?

As per the promos, Sunday's Powerplay Weekend is going to be very interesting as Arjun Bijlani will be asked to get the seven beds back for the Workers for a good amount from money currently owned by the Rulers.

Also, one among the four nominated contestants - Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Noorin Sha- will get eliminated from Rise And Fall in the first week.

