Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend Release Time Today: Ashneer Grover Warns To Throw Arbaz OUT - Premiere Time

Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend Release Time: It's been a week since Rise And Fall kicked off with a star-studded premiere, bringing Ashneer Grover as the host. The new reality show's fresh theme, along with a strong lineup of contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaz Patel, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, Kubbra Sait, and Aditya Narayan, among others, set the stage for an exciting start.

The first week of Rise And Fall delivered everything fans expected - intense arguments, heated discussions, and plenty of drama as the teams of Rulers and Workers clashed over basic needs. With such a dynamic beginning, the show is already keeping viewers hooked!

As one week has passed, everyone is now awaiting the first Powerplay Weekend episodes. Well, their wait is coming to an end in just a few hours. Are you wondering when and where to watch Rise And Fall weekend episodes? You can check the schedule here.

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND RELEASE TIMINGS ON OTT

Get ready for Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend! Ashneer Grover will host the special episode, which premieres today (September 13, 2025) at 12 PM on Amazon MX Player. Don't miss the drama, entertainment, and surprises as the week's events unfold!

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND RELEASE TIMINGS ON SONY

Meanwhile, Rise And Fall Powerplay Weekend will also air on Sony TV tonight at 10:30 PM. Don't miss the action and drama as Ashneer Grover takes over the weekend!

RISE AND FALL POWERPLAY WEEKEND: WHAT TO EXPECT?

As per the promos, the first Powerplay Weekend is going to be very interesting as Ashneer will bash Arbaz Patel for getting physical with Aarush Bhola a few days ago. Ashneer will ask Arbaz to apologize; however, he will refuse to do the same. At last, the host will give Arbaz a warning that he'll be thrown out of the show if he gets into a physical fight with anyone again.

four contestants from the Workers' team are nominated for elimination this week - Sangeeta Phogat, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha. One among them is likely to bid adieu to the show in the first week.