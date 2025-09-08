Rise And Fall (India) Workers Name Week 1: Which Celebs Are In Workers’ Team & Living In Basement? Check LIST

Rise And Fall Workers Team Week 1: Indian reality show lovers have a reason to celebrate as Rise And Fall premiered two days ago (September 6), amid a good buzz and high expectations. The popular international format is now available for Indian audiences with new twists and challenges, and it's streaming only on Amazon MX Player.

As the third episode of Rise And Fall is set to release in just a few hours, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. People are curious to see how the competition will unfold, with surprising tasks and dramatic moments keeping them hooked. The buzz around the show continues to grow as viewers gear up for more action and suspense.

RISE AND FALL (INDIA) THEME, HOST & CONTESTANTS - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rise And Fall brings an exciting mix of power struggles, privilege, and survival, creating a game where nothing is fixed and every choice can change the outcome. The Indian version features 15 celebrity contestants, each competing in a game where fortunes can rise and fall at any time.

The show is hosted by Ashneer Grover, famous from Shark Tank India, known for his bold and straightforward style. The format is inspired by real-life inequalities as contestants are split into two groups. The Rulers enjoy luxury and comfort in a lavish Penthouse, while the Workers live with fewer resources in the Basement, facing daily struggles.

What makes the game more thrilling is its constant surprises. A contestant from the Rulers' team can lose their advantage, while someone from the Workers' team can climb to the top overnight.

The star-studded contestant list includes popular faces like Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Pawan Singh, Aarush Bhola, and Arbaz Patel, among others.

RISE AND FALL INDIA WEEK 1: MEET THE WORKERS' TEAM MEMBERS

In yesterday's (September 7) episode, contestants were finally divided into teams. While eight contestants became Rulers, the remaining participants went into the Workers team. Are you wondering which celebrities are a part of the Workers team? Well, you're at the right place as we've fetched the required details here.

Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, and Noorin Sha are in the workers' team in the first week. Yes, you read that right! In today's (September 8) episode, they'll get a chance to change their fortune. Now, it'll be interesting to see how they'll perform.

Keep watching this space for more updates!