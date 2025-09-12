Saiyaara Falls To Piracy Within Hours Of OTT Debut; Ahaan & Aneet's Film Available Officially On Netflix

Saiyaara Full Movie Leaked Online: After setting the box office on fire, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's much-anticipated debut film Saiyaara has officially landed on Netflix - and fans couldn't be more thrilled. The film, which created absolute havoc in theatres with record-breaking collections and sold-out shows, is now ready to conquer the OTT space.

The romantic drama struck a chord with audiences during its theatrical run, earning praise for its fresh pairing, emotional storytelling, and stunning visuals. Viewers were eagerly waiting for Saiyaara to hit streaming platforms, and the wait is finally over.

But unfortunately, Ahaan-Aneet's record-breaking debut film fell prey to piracy hours after its Netflix arrival.

Saiyaara Netflix Release: Is The Movie Streaming For Free?

While Saiyaara isn't available for free to everyone, it is included at no extra cost for active Netflix subscribers. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can stream the film right now without any additional charges.

Saiyaara Full Movie Leaked Online

According to reports, Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara has fallen prey to piracy, unfortunately. In a shocking turn of events, the movie has been leaked online on multiple illegal websites hours after its Netflix debut.

Say No To Piracy

Piracy does not just steal movies, it steals the hard work that is out behind its making them. It puts at risk the money people spend on the success of a movie. Piracy is not just unfair, it is illegal. Support films the right way and watch them legally by protecting creativity.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.